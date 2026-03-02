Sorry Nintendo, I can't get on board with the Game Boy Jukebox while we're still waiting for a proper retro handheld remake

For a second, the new Game Boy Jukebox trailer tricked me into thinking the OG best retro handheld contender was finally getting the remake it deserves. Instead, Nintendo decided to shatter my dreams of a revamp by revealing an elaborate novelty Pokemon music player that adds salt to my wounds by using cartridges. Yes, it's cute, but I think I can speak for the console's dedicated fans when I say we're long overdue for a Game Boy Classic Edition.

Okay, here's my main beef with the Game Boy Jukebox, as it extends beyond me just wanting a tiny remake of the handheld. It could be viewed as a nice collector's model of the iconic DMG brick that's packed full of original details and plays the Pokemon Red and Blue soundtrack using a whopping 45 cartridges. However, it does that while coming in at $69.99 and providing no real functionality above playing some chiptunes out of a tiny speaker.

Context is key to my criticisms, as this Jukebox is hardly the only pricey collectible out there. The thing that's really grinding my Game Boy-loving gears is that it's $20 more than the Zelda Game and Watch from 2021 at launch, which just so happens to be the closest thing we've received to an actual remake of the 8-bit handheld so far. It's currently going for $68.99 at Amazon, and I'd rather pick that up than spend $2 more for what is basically an interactive model, even if it does only come with three games.

Game Music Collection: Game Boy Jukebox | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Now, to cut Nintendo some slack, it hasn't decided to spend money making 45 actual carts loaded with music. Each pseudo cartridge simply pushes switches inside the mock handheld that, in turn, tell it which track to play. It's weirdly the exact same approach used by Burger King's Pokemon World Talking Watches from 26 years ago, but it at least means Ninty didn't spend cash it could have used to make a proper Game Boy remake.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Nintendo) (Image credit: Nintendo)

That said, the obscure fast-food toy comparisons highlight some major caveats with the Game Boy Jukebox even as a collectible. Baking the music into the handheld model itself means that you won't be able to buy even more carts in the future with sounds from other franchises like Mario or Zelda, and that could be deliberate. I'm not saying we'll get another version come Mar10 day, but Metroid does turn 35 on August 6.

Of course, I should highlight that this Game Boy model is technically by The Pokemon Company. Yes, Nintendo partly owns the pocket monster peddlers alongside developers Game Freak and Creatures Inc, but that may mean this collectable is completely standalone from other future Ninty projects. That said, it still feels like even a commemorative Game and Watch would have felt like a nicer handheld homage than the jukebox, and the hardware already exists to make that happen.