26 years ago today, the PS2 arrived and changed console gaming forever, and I'm gifting Sony's legendary system modern gadgets for its birthday

The PS2 feels surprisingly modern with the right gadgets

Original PS2 console on right and Sony PVM CRT TV on right with Silent Hill 2 intro featuring Maria on screen.
The PS2 just turned 26 years old, as the system many would call Sony's best retro console debuted in Japan on March 4, 2000. I'm not exaggerating when I say the legendary Sony PlayStation sequel completely flipped the gaming scene on its head when it arrived with its then cutting-edge Emotion Engine CPU, Online support, and DVD playback capabilities, and it still feels modern if you gift it the right gadgets.

No, I'm not saying PS2 graphics have aged particularly well over 26 years. I'd go as far as to say that its approach to interlacing and jaggy 480i textures is what drives many players to splash out on pricey upscalers. Plus, while I do enjoy using original retro controllers where possible, most DualShock 2 gamepads I come across feel pretty rough after decades of abuse.

I'm not saying use a DualSense with your PS2, but...

