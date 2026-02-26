After months of waiting to use the Switch 2 GameCube controller with an actual GameCube, I've finally found a dongle that works

I'm a massive GameCube simp, so I've naturally been itching to use the Switch 2 controller with the OG console for over half a year. Originally, I was scheming to use 8Bitdo's nifty Retro Receiver to pair the remake with Ninty's box of wonders wirelessly, but after tirelessly waiting for firmware updates to make that a possibility, I decided to start a love affair with a cheap alternative instead.

The dongle in question is the appropriately named Blueretro Wireless Adapter for Nintendo GameCube. Ultra catchy name aside, the gadget is pretty similar to 8Bitdo's line of receivers in that it'll let you use most of the best retro consoles out there with a modern controller. But, while 8Bitdo's version looks the part thanks to its authentic purple getup, its lesser-known rival has actually received firmware updates to combat Nintendo's tricksy Switch 2 gamepad hurdles.

Blueretro GameCube Wireless Adapter | $13.86 at Aliexpress

This specific version of the Blueretro GameCube adapter by Bluescaler is normally under $20, and it uses the same open-source firmware and design as the $30 Bitfunx dongle at Amazon. The key is making sure you get one that uses developer Darthcloud's software, as it'll let you pair Switch 2 controllers with your cubeoid. UK: £10.95 at Aliexpress

To cut 8Bitdo some slack, Nintendo is really to blame for holding up my GameCube controller plans. For whatever reason, Switch 2 gamepads use a different protocol compared to their predecessors, which resulted in initial incompatibility with other devices using regular Bluetooth. Things are still a little hairy even when it comes to workarounds on PC, but Blueretro's open-source dongle has cracked the connectivity case.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

You will potentially need to fiddle with firmware before using the Blueretro Wireless Adapter with your GameCube, but it's otherwise a wonderfully simplistic gadget. All you have to do to make your own official Wavebird alternative is pop the dongle in the console's controller port, hit the sync button on your cordless pad, and sync it to your 2000s hardware just like you would with the gaming handheld. Simples.

Before trying to acquaint your fresh Switch 2 GameCube controller with your aging cubeoid using the dongle, I'd suggest checking its firmware and settings first. Unlike with the 8Bitdo Retro Receiver, you won't have to plug it into a PC using USB-C, as you can instead use your phone's Bluetooth and a web app to flash new firmware and tweak options.

You've actually got Jacques Gagnon, AKA Darthcloud at Github, to thank for the entire Blueretro ecosystem of retro console adapters, including the one I use with my N64. They're the reason the open-source project exists and why the dongles now work with Switch 2 controllers, but you'll see lots of branded options using the tech by names like Retroscaler out there.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

It just so happens that I'm using a Retroscaler version of the Blueretro GameCube adapter, and that matters when updating firmware. In theory, you should be able to use the latest bin files for Switch 2 gamepad support at Darthcloud's GitHub with the web configuration tool, but I found that the dongle I'm using would only update with an older version of the app. You'll still be using the former to change settings, but it's worth trying both if you're having issues with a specific adapter version.