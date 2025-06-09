I've been playing Switch 2 using a DualSense, and it's all thanks to a GameCube controller adapter

The last thing I expected to do over the weekend was play Switch 2 using a PS5 DualSense, but that's exactly how I spent my Saturday. It turns out that, despite annoying limitations with other accessories, you can in fact use adapters to sync Sony's pad with Ninty's new handheld.

Admittedly, I wasn't originally planning to pair the Nintendo Switch 2 with a PS5 DualSense. The original goal was to check if my MayFlash Wii U GameCube Controller Adapter was compatible with the new best gaming handheld contender. Spoilers, it is, and while that means you can use your OG console gamepads instead of the fancy new Nintendo Online exclusive version, it's also a pathway to using a bunch of other pads too.

To actually pair a DualSense with the Switch using the MayFlash GameCube adapter, you will need a dongle to plug into its controller ports. Specifically, you'll want to pick up an 8BitDo Bluetooth Retro Receiver for NGC, as the gadget will act as a wireless bridge and let you sync the PS5 pad and plenty of other Nintendo Switch controllers and alternatives.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

Before any of you start angrily bashing on your keyboard, I'm aware that adapters like the Mayflash Magic-S Pro 2 adapter will pair the DualSense with the Switch 2 without the need for GameCube shenanigans. My response to that is that I both love a cursed setup and already had the Wii U accessory and 8BitDo dongle to hand.

However, I also suspect that the Magic-S Pro 2 is more likely to lose support following Switch 2 updates than the MayFlash GameCube Controller adapter. Just like Nintendo's original Wii U accessory, the latter is naturally designed to let players tap into eight-player support in fighters like Super Smash Bros Ultimate. In other words, it has an endorsed purpose, whereas the Magic-S Pro 2 exists to let you be naughty and play Ninty games using Xbox and PlayStation pads.

The main point I'm making is that if you use the 8BitDo Retro Receiver with the MayFlash adapter, the Switch 2 will merely think you're using a GameCube controller. So far, I haven't come across any button mapping issues or lag when playing games like Mario Kart World and Zelda: Wind Waker. It's also worth noting that MayFlash still issues firmware updates for its accessory despite the fact that it released 11 years ago, meaning if any compatibility woes crop up, all is not lost.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

I know for a fact some of you will be wondering why you'd want to play Switch 2 using a DualSense in the first place. Admittedly, I'm probably going to mostly play with an original Switch Pro Controller or a GameCube pad, depending on the outing, but it's still nice to have the option to pretend the handheld is a PS5. Plus, with new pads coming in at a staggering $84.99 / £74.99, this cursed setup proves to be a far cheaper multiplayer solution.

Switch 2 accessory compatibility, as it currently stands, is pretty upsetting. Sure, it's nice that the OG JoyCon, gamepads, and even your own USB webcams will work on the handheld, but Nintendo has effectively broken Switch 2 dock support if you go third party. Even the Pro Controller can no longer wake the portable from sleep mode, and that's the kind of move that'll tempt me to do things like use a DualSense instead.

Putting together a new setup? Swing by the best Nintendo Switch accessories and best Switch 2 Micro SD cards for handy add-ons. It's also worth peeking at the best gaming TVs if you want to get the most out of Ninty's newcomer.