Everything we know about Nintendo Switch 2

I think everyone is ready for Nintendo Switch 2. It's been almost seven years since the launch of the Nintendo Switch back in 2017, and although it's been a success for Nintendo, it's hard to ignore the fact it feels like it's lagging behind the competition when it comes to specs and power.

During the six years since launch we've had the Switch Lite and Nintendo Switch OLED models arrive, delivering a more portable form factor with the former and an improved OLED display with the latter, but neither managed to improve the specs of the original model. Despite this, we still think it's the best gaming handheld for most players, as it offers up an incredible library and decent portable performance.

While Nintendo hasn't officially announced or hinted at any new hardware, there have been plenty of rumors over the last few years that not only suggest the Nintendo Switch 2 is coming this year, but also the kind of specs and features we should expect. Here's all the news on the Nintendo Switch 2 so far, including our own predictions of when we could see Nintendo's next console.

When could we see the Nintendo Switch 2?

It's looking very likely that the Switch 2 will launch later this year, with several analysts suggesting the release date could be around September time. Multiple reports claim 2024 is indeed the Switch 2 year, with the console continuing to sport the handheld mode and cartridge slot. That also included GameShark who came back from the dead, casually hinted at the Nintendo Switch 2 and its release date, then quickly clarified it was just guessing. A classic.

According to Eurogamer, Nintendo apparently took a prototype of the Nintendo Switch 2 to Gamescom last year, running a tech demo of Zelda: Breath of the Wild that was shown to developers. Of course, Nintendo itself has denied this but it certainly suggests that the hardware is close to launch.

That's backed up by court documents that got revealed as part of Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which stated that Nintendo briefed Activision on the Switch 2 in late 2022.

Nintendo Switch 2 spec and design rumors

(Image credit: Nintendo)

All the rumors and analyst predictions are definitely pointing towards Nintendo Switch 2 being more of an iterative update than a complete revamp of the lastest hardware. Think like the difference between the Nintendo 3DS and New Nintendo 3DS, which mainly introduced better 3D quality, some additional buttons like a second pair of shoulder buttons, and a c-stick rather than completely reinventing its predecessor. It doesn't help that Switch 2 will be "closer" to PS4 and Xbox One specs according to Activision emails.

It's expected that the design will stay much the same, but with a few tweaks. It'll still be a hybrid console, with a dock that's might be able to upscale to 4K rather than just 1080p using DLSS 2. That said, Digital Foundry points out that we don't yet know whether the chip destined to power the Switch 2, Nvidia's T239, has the Deep Learning Accelerator components required to make that feat a reality.



As for display specs, a VGC report claims the Switch 2 could go back to using an LCD screen rather than an OLED panel, in an attempt to keep costs low. Some players may view that decision as a step backwards considering the Steam Deck OLED is now also a thing, but it does provide Nintendo with options for revamped models down the line.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Rather than investing in OLED off the bat, Nintendo is apparently looking at upping the quality and quantity of the storage available in the Nintendo Switch 2. It could come with eMMC storage like the original entry-level Steam Deck, which is faster than the current Switch's internal memory solution.

There's good news elsewhere too - or so we hope - as there are rumors Nintendo is switching to a new technology for Switch 2 Joy-Cons that should mean stick drift is a thing of the past. According to a patent spotted by Laura Kate Dale it could use hall effect analog sticks, which would avoid the wear and tear induced stick drift that the current Joy-Cons are prone to.

In terms of raw stats, the latest rumor is that the Nintendo Switch 2 specs could be:

Nvidia Tegra T239 CPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM

64GB eMMC storage

DLSS 2 support

FSR 3 support

7-inch 720p OLED 120Hz display

Improved battery life

There are rumors that a better specced Nintendo Switch 2 Pro could launch alongside with a higher price tag, but that's less substantiated than the above specs sheet.

Nintendo Switch 2 backwards compatibility

(Image credit: Nintendo)

For starters, Nintendo's president Shuntaro Furukawa confirmed in an interview with Nikkei (translated by VGC) that the company will support the current Nintendo Switch until at least 2025, which is good news for those not looking to make the leap to Switch 2 straight away.

However, Shuntaro Furukawa also elaborated on that a little in a Nintendo financial results briefing from the end of FY22. He said that the company is "focusing on building long-term relationships with our consumers (through Nintendo Accounts). While continuing to release new Nintendo Switch software for consumers to enjoy, we aim to maintain relationships across hardware generations through services that utilize Nintendo Accounts and by providing opportunities for them to experience our IP through other non-gaming channels."

That certainly suggests some kind of digital backwards compatibility at the bare minimum, but Nintendo Switch 2 spec rumors do suggest that the next hardware will retain the cartridge slot so you should be able to play your physical Switch games on the Switch 2 whenever it launches.

What could the Nintendo Switch 2 price be?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The current price of the Nintendo Switch OLED is £309.99 / $349.99, but rumors suggest the Nintendo Switch 2 price will be more in the region of $400, which could convert to around £350 retail.

That's according to an analyst speaking as part of the GI.biz 2024 analyst predictions piece though, so obviously isn't exactly concrete yet. But, if we look at the retail price of machines like the Steam Deck OLED, PlayStation Portal, or the Asus ROG Ally then the $400 mark does seem pretty reasonable. Of course, the majority of those devices have higher specs that better justify those price tags.