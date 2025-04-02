Donkey Kong Bananza: Everything we know so far about the new 3D adventure coming to Switch 2

Donkey Kong Bananza is a new 3D platforming action adventure that's set to bring the famous tie-wearing gorilla to the Switch 2 this year. Officially revealed towards the closing of the Switch 2 April Direct - which at least gave us an in-depth look at Nintendo's shiny new-gen console - the debut trailer showed off lush open zone levels and a decidedly fuzzy-looking DK as he smashed his way through different environments.

Alongside a slew of news confirming the Switch 2 price and release date, we also got to learn more about a wealth of exciting upcoming Switch 2 games, with Donkey Kong Bananza confirmed among them exclusively for the new console. It's certainly exciting to see the famous character make a return, with the last major release in the series being Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, which originally launched in 2014 on the Wii U, before getting a re-release on the Switch four years later.

We haven't seen a Donkey Kong 3D adventure, though, since Donkey Kong 64 on the N64. That means it's been over two decades since the last one, which makes Bananza a very welcome addition and one of the biggest new games for 2025 to look forward to. With a look at some gameplay and some details revealed by Nintendo, read on below as we recap everything we know so far about Donkey Kong Bananza.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo revealed the Donkey Kong Bananza release date is set for July 17, 2025. That means we won't have to wait too long to reunite with the famous ape.

With the Direct confirming the Switch 2 set for launch on June 5, Donkey Kong's upcoming 3D adventure will be one of the earliest releases on the new console, alongside a lineup of Switch 2 launch games.

Donkey Kong Bananza platforms

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo confirmed Donkey Kong Bananza will be coming to the Switch 2 as a console exclusive. Yes, that means it won't also be release on the original Switch among the line up of upcoming Switch games.

The new-gen console will have backwards compatibility and some Switch games will be getting the Switch 2 Edition treatment, but Donkey Kong Bananza is new-gen only.

Donkey Kong Bananza trailer

Donkey Kong Bananza – Nintendo Direct | Nintendo Switch 2 - YouTube Watch On

The Donkey Kong Bananza trailer (which you can watch above) showed off some of the platforming levels that will be in store for us, from icy landscapes to jungle tundra, and more.

As a 3D adventure, it already looks very polished and inviting, and the platforming levels appear to be quite open-zoned in nature - in a similar vein to the likes of Kirby and the Forgotten.

Donkey Kong Bananza gameplay

(Image credit: Nintendo)

We got to see some glimpses of Donkey Kong Bananza gameplay in the announcement trailer, with DK crashing through the terrain in a variety of ways. From pulling up the earth, to crashing through the ground, and even bashing down below, we got to see some examples of the "groundbreaking exploration" that's in store for us.

Nintendo's official website for the game also sheds light on some gameplay details, including the fact that we'll be helping Donkey Kong make his way "through the depths of the underground world", and the "deeper he goes, the more amazing places he finds." True to his nature, he also wants to get his hands on some shiny golden bananas, but a pesky mysterious group called VoidCo steals them. So, in hot pursuit of the a-peeling treasure, we have to help DK chase them down by heading underground.

Described as a "destructive" adventure, there will be all manner of ways to traverse through the landscape and "pulverize" the environment with our monkey fists. In the trailer, we see lots of examples, from rail kart rides to climbing, and rolling and drilling down into the ground. It certainly looks set to be one inventive platforming adventure.

Can I pre-order Donkey Kong Banzana?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Pre-orders aren't currently available for Donkey Kong Bananza, but given that Switch 2 pre-orders could go live very soon, we expect them to open for Switch 2 games in the near future. We'll be keeping our eye out for any updates.

