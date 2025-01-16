Nintendo Switch 2 Experience: Dates, locations, and how to register for a ticket

There's a Nintendo Switch 2 Experience set to go live this April, designed to give some lucky players the opportunity to get their hands on the Switch 2 ahead of its expected release in 2025. Nintendo announced the in-person events following the reveal of the Switch 2, a short teaser trailer which gave us a first glimpse at the new design and confirmation of an incoming Nintendo Direct which will dive into further detail.

Still, as exciting as all that is, we're really keen to get more information on the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience. We're still left to speculate on potential upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 games , after all – although there are early signs pointing towards Mario Kart 9 being one of the first launch titles. While we wait for more on that front, let's get you caught up on the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience, including the confirmed dates, locations, and how you can register for a ticket to join the live event.

What is the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Nintendo Switch 2 Experience is a hands-on event hosted by Nintendo. It's designed to give players a first opportunity to come together and see the new system in-person, and get hands-on with some of the games which will be available at launch. Nintendo is yet to confirm what exactly will be at the Switch 2 Experience, but we'd expect it to be reflective of the launch lineup – the publisher held similar events back in 2016/2017 after it revealed the original Switch. Either way, while we wait for more info, below you'll find details on how to enter the raffle to get a ticket and which locations and dates the company has planned around the world.

Nintendo Switch 2 Experience tickets

(Image credit: Nintendo)

If you want to attend the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience you'll need a ticket. This is a limited-capacity event, with tickets made available through a free-to-enter, randomly selected drawing. Registration is open from Jan. 17 at 12 p.m. PT / 2 p.m. CT / 3 p.m. ET until Jan. 26 at 11:59 p.m. local time for each Event location.

To apply for a Nintendo Switch 2 Experience ticket you'll also need a free Nintendo Account to enter. It's unclear just how big these events are going to be, so you'll need to register within the applicable period and then cross everything that you are selected for one as part of the ballot draw. You can register for a Nintendo Switch 2 Experience ticket here .

Nintendo Switch 2 experience locations

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Nintendo Switch 2 Experience dates are variable depending on your location. The events will run all throughout April, May, and June 2025, with multiple dates for major cities around the world. Interestingly, many of the dates are staggered – those of you in New York can get your hands-on between April 4-6, while those of you in Los Angeles will need to wait until April 11-13. Below you'll find all of the confirmed Nintendo Switch 2 Experiences dates and locations:

New York , April 4-6, 2025

, April 4-6, 2025 Los Angeles , April 11-13, 2025

, April 11-13, 2025 Dallas , April 25-27, 2025

, April 25-27, 2025 Toronto, April 25-27, 2025

Paris , April 4-6, 2025

, April 4-6, 2025 London , April 11-13, 2025

, April 11-13, 2025 Milan , April 25-27, 2025

, April 25-27, 2025 Berlin , April 25-27, 2025

, April 25-27, 2025 Madrid , May 9-11, 2025

, May 9-11, 2025 Amsterdam, May 9-11, 2025

Melbourne, May 10-11, 2025

Tokyo (Makuhari), April 26-27, 2025

(Makuhari), April 26-27, 2025 Seoul , May 31-June 1, 2025

, May 31-June 1, 2025 Hong Kong , To be announced

, To be announced Taipei, To be announced