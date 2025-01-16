Nintendo Switch 2 Direct: Everything we know so far about the April reveal showcase

We're getting the Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 showcase to shed more light on the brand new console that Nintendo has just officially revealed, though you'll have to wait patiently as the anticipated Nintendo Direct date isn't as soon as we're used to.

In May 2024, Nintendo revealed that it would announce a Switch successor in the current fiscal year, and since then, we've had a barrage of supposed leaks, rumors, and reports to fill the quiet. Thankfully, Nintendo has now given us something more official to chew on as we've got the first official trailer of the Nintendo Switch 2 – alongside confirmation that it is, indeed, called the Switch 2, which is handy as that's what we've been calling it anyway.

We've got a few details to tide us over for now. Alongside a look at the console itself, backward compatibility has been reaffirmed, and there are certain new features we can glean, from an extra USB-C port to a mysterious new button. Oh, and is that Mario Kart 9? We're certainly convinced. To learn more, though, we'll have to wait until the Nintendo Direct: Nintendo 2 date, which you can find out more about by reading on.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 date is April 2, 2025. While Nintendo does love to drop a showcase announcement 24 hours before it's due to begin, we're being made to wait just under three months for this one.

Nintendo has yet to share the broadcast time, though it does assure that such a thing will be made official on its website and social channels closer to the time. The Nintendo Switch 2 was revealed at 5am PST/ 8am EST/ 1pm GMT, so it could well be that, though I've seen plenty of Nintendo Directs kick off at 6am PST/ 9am EST/ 2pm GMT over my many years covering such showcases, so I wouldn't be surprised if it was then either. Essentially, it's looking like an early one if you're over in America.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Where to watch the Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 stream speculation

We've yet to get a Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 stream, though I can't remember a showcase that wasn't on Nintendo's official YouTube channels. If history repeats itself – which is likely – you'll want to head there 10 minutes before the broadcast time and you'll be good to go.

And there you have it; that's about everything you need to know about the Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 for now. If history repeats itself, we should learn more about the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders and the day it'll be released during the broadcast. That said, we do know when you'll be able to play the new console. We're getting the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience across several countries from April to June. As for what's beyond, we need only wait and see.

Keep updated with our Nintendo Switch 2 live coverage for all the news and analysis as it happens. You can also read our upcoming Switch 2 games for all the rumored games that may be released on the new console.