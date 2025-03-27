The Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date has just been confirmed as Best Buy publishes leak

It's all go on April 2

Recent updates

12:04pm ET - Best Buy has just removed the blog page previously claiming that the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date was set for April 2. The post has been fully taken down, with only a 404 remaining. Original article continues below.

Best Buy Canada just confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be available to pre-order on April 2. The retailer updated its blog with a handy little guide to watching next week's handheld-focused Direct presentation, but in doing so confirmed that "pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 will open on April 2nd."

We've still got a few days before that April 2 pre-order date, but email notifications are available at the following retailers:

US - Best Buy: Sign up
UK - Currys: Sign up

The news confirms previous speculation that early orders would coincide with the full reveal (set for 9am ET / 1pm GMT), following on from the original Switch's launch timeline. However, this is the first time we've seen any retailer actively acknowledging those order dates. With Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders launching next week, the new generation console is officially within touching distance. The full blog post was published this morning, and states that April 2 pre-order date multiple times.

A screenshot from the reveal trailer for the Nintendo Switch 2, showing the console playing a Mario Kart game.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

I'd recommend getting in line early for this one. While Nintendo has claimed that it's been actively working on removing resellers from the equation for its next console launch, this is still going to be an immensely popular product.

Retailers have grown savvy to the ways of the reseller in recent years, following from stock-less PS5 and Xbox Series X launches back in 2020. However, PlayStation's 30th Anniversary drop was still swept off the shelves in minutes in October and even older Nintendo Switch consoles were difficult to find for a couple of years in the middle.

The actual Switch 2 launch date and price still remains a mystery - that information will likely only come out during the actual Direct presentation. However, rumors and leaks currently point to a release window in June that would make sense considering the scale of pre-orders and previous launch timelines.

We're rounding up all the best Nintendo Switch accessories on the market right now, as well as the best Nintendo Switch headsets and best Nintendo Switch controllers to go with the handheld.

