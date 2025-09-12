Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave – Everything we know about the strategy game's Switch 2 debut
Nintendo just announced a new Fire Emblem game, so here is your complete guide on everything Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave
A new Fire Emblem game was high on the wishlists of many Switch 2 owners, and the reveal of Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave is sure to make a lot of fans happy. Announced with a trailer during September's Nintendo Direct, Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave looks set to take us to a new land in the series – though it may be connected to somewhere far more familiar.
That's right – the trailer seems to hint that Fortune's Weave is set in the same universe as one of the best Nintendo Switch games, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, thanks to the appearance of one particular character. But we're jumping ahead of ourselves – if you're yet to watch the trailer or would just like a recap of everything Nintendo's shared so far, we've gathered everything we know about Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave below. We'll be regularly updating this as more news comes in, so keep checking back for updates on one of the most exciting upcoming Switch 2 games.
Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave release date speculation
Here's the good news: Nintendo has confirmed that Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave will launch in 2026. The bad news is that no specific date beyond that has been provided, which means we could be waiting some time to get our hands on the game.
However, the Nintendo Switch 2 already has an incredibly busy schedule of new games launching in the first quarter of 2026. From this, we'd wager a guess that we won't be playing Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave until summer 2026 at the earliest – though Nintendo being Nintendo (and the Switch 2 still being a new console), there's always a chance that it arrives earlier. We'll update you as soon as we know more!
Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave platforms
Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave will launch exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2, which means it will not be playable on the original Nintendo Switch.
There is also currently no pre-order information, so while we wait for more details, you can read our Fire Emblem: Three Houses review in the meantime.
Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave trailer
Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave story – is it a sequel to Three Houses?
The story and plot for Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave appears to revolve around a tournament called the Heroic Games, which rewards the victor with a wish granted by the "Divine Sovereign" of the land. Each of the characters we've seen in the trailer have different motivations for competing – one, Cai, wants to save his father's life, while Theodora is looking for strength to lead her people. Dietrich, the white-haired swordsman, remains a bit of an enigma – but says he needs to "face it again," which offers more questions than answers.
However, it does look like Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave is connected to Fire Emblem: Three Houses. The largest connection is the appearance of Sothis, the god who is connected to Byleth and guides the player through Three Houses, but there are a few other hints that eagle-eyed viewers may have spotted. A Demonic Beast, which were introduced as part of Three Houses' story and exists due to mutations from incompatible Crest and Heroes' Relic users, is visible, while Crest Stones can be seen in some of the characters' weapons. So while we can assume this is set in the same universe as Three Houses, it remains to be seen how directly Fortune's Weave's story will be linked to its predecessor.
