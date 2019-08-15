Fire Emblem: Three Houses Guide: Everything you need to become a strategic mastermind

A Fire Emblem: Three Houses guide is absolutely essential for such a massive game. One playthrough will cost you more than 40 hours of fighting, friendship, and fantasy. Even then you'll only scratch the surface of what the epic adventure has to offer. We've laid out explanations that make marriage, levelling up, and gaining allies much easier. Whether this is your first foray into Fire Emblem trying to figure out the franchises various systems or you're a veteran general looking to get some quick info there is something here to get you into fighting shape.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses Review

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Here's our Fire Emblem: Three House review breaking down how it's how Intelligent Systems has created a masterclass in emotionally gripping tactics. While it might take a huge time investment to experience in full, it's more than worth it.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses Tips

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo's tactical masterpiece is buried in system upon system. It's easy for your mind to get boggled when you're trying to figure out how to fish, garden, fight, build friendships, use the blacksmith and so much more. Little things can get easily missed. Check out these Fire Emblem: Three Houses tips to get your on your way.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses likes and dislikes guide

(Image credit: nintendo)

Beneath it's rough exterior of war and hardship, Three Houses is one big popularity contest. Half the game is about building relationships with a variety of students and other professors to get them to join your ranks. Use our Fire Emblem: Three houses likes and dislikes guide to figure out the right gifts and lost items to help sway those soldiers in your direction.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses lost items guide

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Lost items are key into getting into the hearts of your fellow soldiers. Return a long lost possession to one of your friends and they're bound to appreciate you more. Take advantage of our Fire Emblem: Three Houses lost items guide to help find who that pesky tattered coat and Thunderbird replica belong to.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses tea party guide

(Image credit: Nintendo)

While war may be all encompassing in the world of Fire Emblem, tea is everyone's favorite way of winding down and getting to know each other. You know it can't be as simple as grabbing a chair, pouring a cup, and relaxing though. Tea time is a minefield of conversations where the wrong topic can mean missed opportunities. Check out our Fire Emblem: Three Houses tea party guide to help you navigate the minefield of tea.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses New Game Plus guide

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The fun doesn't end when you finish your first run of Three Houses. This latest entry in the Fire Emblem series is packed with multiple routes, a large variety of recruitable students, and different missions that are exclusive to each house. You can easily play it for more than 200 hundreds if you want. The New Game Plus additions make it even easier a second time through and you can check out our Fire Emblem: Three Houses New Game Plus guide for all the info on what you unlock after beating the story once.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses romance guide

(Image credit: Nintendo)

As everyone knows, love blossoms on the battlefield. But while you'll become close with as many soldiers you can make time for, you'll only be able to romance one. It takes effort to figure out who to pick (and how to woo said person) as you're fighting a war that's divided an entire continent. Check out our Fire Emblem: Three Houses romance guide to make love a bit easier to conquer.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses class guide

(Image credit: Nintendo)

One of the greatest parts of the Fire Emblem franchise is watching your soldiers level up and grow into new class types. They gain new designs and abilities that transform them into bigger and better soldiers. Use our Fire Emblem: Three Heroes class guide to learn how to build the best army out there.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses recruitment guide

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Building your army and choosing who to fight alongside can be tough, especially as there are currently a whopping 33 recruitable characters to make your selection from. Follow our Fire Emblem: Three Houses recruitment guide to pick out the cream of the crop for your team, and we can also answer the question of how many students can you recruit in Fire Emblem: Three Houses so you know how big your squad can be.