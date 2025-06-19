Switch 2 broke Pikmin 3 Deluxe with visual glitches and crashes, but Nintendo has swiftly patched it up so you can enjoy the Wii U banger once more

Nintendo has fixed the issues players were facing when trying to play Pikmin 3 Deluxe on Switch 2.

Despite being what many scholars consider to be a banger, Nintendo hasn't really thrown much of a bone to the Pikmin series on Switch 2. None of the four available Nintendo Switch Pikmin titles were on the list of free updates, nor are we currently planned to get a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition release of Pikmin 4 (despite mouse controls being such an obvious inclusion of the series). In fact, the Nintendo Switch 2 made Pikmin 3 worse thanks to a prevalent screen flickering issue, crashing, and other visual bugs.

However, Nintendo has released a new update for the game, with some surprisingly detailed patch notes considering Nintendo's patch notes are usually extremely vague. They read: "Fixed an issue that occurs when playing on Nintendo Switch 2 where the entire screen will briefly turn off and on again in several scenes of the game, such as at the beginning and end of a day."

However, never one to be fully direct, Nintendo hit also us with a classic "several adjustments have been made to improve gameplay on Nintendo Switch 2."

The screen flickering patch note is pretty direct, but presumably the second one is in reference to the other litany of issues seen when playing the game on Switch 2. I booted up the game for about 10 minutes to see if the issues had been alleviated, and from what I played it was running perfectly on Switch 2.

Nintendo has warned that the demo version of Pikmin 3 Deluxe has not been spared of these issues just yet, however but affirms that "we plan to perform the same fix as the full game in a future update."

