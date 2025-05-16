Nintendo lifts the lid on the Switch 2 upgrades available for Super Mario Odyssey, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Nintendo has explained what the free Switch 2 updates for certain titles will look like, with upgrades available for a host of Mario, Zelda, and Pokemon games.

In a new blog, Nintendo explains that free Nintendo Switch 2 updates will be available "for select Nintendo Switch games," which it says should "enhance the gameplay experience" if you're playing these older games on the new console.

Overall, there are 12 games confirmed to be receiving upgrades (or 11, depending on how you count Pokemon Scarlet and Violet), ranging alphabetically from colorful brawler Arms – which is getting HDR support, optimized framerate and improved visuals – to The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening.

Both that remake and the more recent Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom are getting HDR support and enhanced visuals to make sure they live up to the Switch 2's improved screen. HDR support is clearly a major factor in these upgrades, as the majority of the games in the list are getting it.

Those include both Super Mario Odyssey and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, both of which are also getting GameShare support, allowing two players to take part at the same time. In Odyssey, your pair will be split between control of Mario and Cappy, while Bowser's Fury will offer you a split between Bowser and Bowser Jr.

Perhaps the smallest changes are coming to the Gen 9 Pokemon games, which are getting "improved" frame rates "for smoother movement," as well as those optimized visuals. Somehow, I doubt those improvements will solve the somewhat rough visuals of Paldea's open-world, but we can dream, I guess.

Keeping up with all the Nintendo Switch 2 news? Be sure to check out our roundup of upcoming Switch 2 games and Nintendo Switch 2 launch games.