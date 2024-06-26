The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – Everything we know so far

Hyrule fans, get ready to open up your wallets because The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is heading your way in 2024. That's right, Nintendo is giving all of us a new (and adorable) adventure game. However, there's a twist in this upcoming Nintendo Switch game . Link is taking a backseat, and players will get the chance to travel the world as Princess Zelda as she works to save her kingdom.

When it comes to the best Zelda games , Echoes of Wisdom is totally unique, and, after the 2024 Nintendo Direct , there's a ton of information to unpack. So, to make your life easier ahead of Zelda's protagonist debut, we've made a cheat sheet. From The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom release date, trailer and gameplay, here's everything you need to know about one of the most exciting new games of 2024 heading your way.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom release date is currently set for September 26, 2024. Zelda's breakout game will be available on the Nintendo Switch Store and as a physical Nintendo Switch Card. Fans can also look forward to a new Hyrule edition of the Nintendo Switch Lite, which will be released the same day (exciting, we know)!

The good news is that the September release date isn't that far off from now. However, if you are impatient and need a Hyrule fix, you can read our The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review while we wait for the new game to hit the digital and physical shelves.

Can you pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

If you are in the UK, you can get your The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order in at Amazon, GAME and Very. However, if you are in the US, your options are pretty limited. Currently, players based in the US and Canada can't pre-order the new Zelda game.

On the brighter side, US fans can, pre-order the new Hyrule Nintendo Switch Lite. And, luckily, it's only a matter of time before we get a firm US pre-order date. You can check out our The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order guide to keep up to date with all the details!

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom trailer

The Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom trailer was revealed during the 2024 Nintendo Direct, and it's downright adorable. In the clip, we get our first look at a cartoony Zelda solving puzzles, conjuring chairs out of thin air and adventuring around Hyrule. If you love puzzles, magical gameplay, and some beautiful character models, this trailer will tick all your boxes.

Watch The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom trailer for yourself down above!

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom gameplay

(Image credit: Nintendo)

As mentioned above, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is unique since Princess Zelda is the playable protagonist this time, not Link. On top of the central character changing from typical Zelda games, Echoes of Wisdom won't follow the standard gameplay formula that we've seen in the past.

Zelda won't be swinging a sword like Link. Instead, players will get to experience Zelda's new powers, such as duplicating and creating items to solve puzzles and defeat enemies. Creativity seems to be at the forefront of Echoes of Wisdom, with the game's trailer emphasizing all the different items and endless solutions that players can create to solve obstacles during Zelda's journey. So, prepare to make bridges out of tables, multiple box ladders and more!

For all you Zelda purists, don't worry; the new game also has some features that reflect the best games in the series. The cartoony art style is reminiscent of the 2019 remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening and there's also a fairy companion keeping Zelda company. What more could you ask for?