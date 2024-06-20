The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order guide: where the buy the next game and limited edition console

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom was a surprise drop in the latest Nintendo Direct, but we’re already seeing a few pre-order options out in the wild. Things are a little tricky in the US - at the time of writing, there are no pre-orders available in the US for both the upcoming game and Nintendo Switch Lite tie-in edition. However, those looking to get their copy secured in the UK will have a much easier time finding boxes on the shelves.

ShopTo is currently the best place to pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom in the UK, with a 20% discount on the final price (now £39.84, was £49.99). If you want speedier shipping, though, we’d recommend waiting for larger stores to update their inventory. With UK pre-orders underway, it’s only a matter of time before the US jumps on board as well. You’ll find all the retailers we expect to take the leap first just below.

Quick Stock Check The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Check Amazon Nintendo Switch Lite Hyrule Edition: Check Amazon

Of course, Nintendo also threw a console-shaped curveball at the end of their latest Direct as well. Nintendo Switch Lite Hyrule Edition pre-orders are also difficult to get hold of at the moment in both the US and UK. Like previous limited edition runs, these handhelds are likely to move fast, so we’d recommend you keep an eye on the retailers below for the first signs of stock. The US has already seen Play Asia’s stockpile wiped out in the first day, so this could be a hot one.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom officially launches on September 26, 2024 at $59.99 / £49.99. The Nintendo Switch Hyrule Edition will also release on the same day, and while Ninty hasn’t yet confirmed pricing, some UK retailers’ £209.99 - £219.99 positions suggest a $219.99 - $229.99 price in the US.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-orders in the US

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisom | Check Stock at Amazon

Amazon is the biggest retailer on the web, so we’d recommend checking back here regularly for the first sign of pre-orders. This is your best bet for release day delivery as well.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisom | Check Stock at Best Buy

Best Buy is often one of the first US retailers to drop pre-orders, so we’d keep a close eye here over the course of the next few days.



The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisom | Check Stock at Walmart

Make sure you’re buying from a verified marketplace if you opt for Walmart when The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-orders do drop. We expect to see these listings appear around the same time as Best Buy.



The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisom | Check Stock at GameStop

GameStop is the only major US retailer to have a landing page for the game, though it’s listed as “Currently Unavailable”. We’d recommend checking back here if you’re a member.



The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-orders in the UK

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisom | £49.99 £39.85 at ShopTo

Save £10 - ShopTo is one of the first retailers offering Echoes of Wisdom pre-orders, and not only that they’re doing it with a £10 discount. That’s a 20% saving on your game already, with free 1-4 day delivery (you’ll be charged on dispatch). That shipping time is longer than other retailers will likely offer, though.



The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom | £49.99 £42.95 at The Game Collection

Save £7 - The Game Collection is the next cheapest place to pre-order the new Legend of Zelda and is also offering free shipping. Unlike ShopTo, Game Collection takes payment immediately but that delivery time is shortened to 1-2 days.



The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom | £49.99 £42.85 at Hit

Save £7 - Hit also has The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom on the shelves, with a similar £42.85 sale price and free delivery within 2-3 days. There’s no pre-order price guarantee here, though.



Nintendo Switch Lite Hyrule Edition pre-orders

UK: Nintendo Switch Lite Hyrule Edition | 12 months Nintendo Switch Online | £209.99 at Game

Game is straight out the gate with its Hyrule Switch Lite pre-orders, though more retailers will be following shortly and this retailer does pack some hefty delivery fees. You’ll likely also be able to claim that 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online from other stores as well (the marketing is on the box rather than on Game’s site). Check Stock: Amazon | Currys | Argos | Very | The Game Collection (£219.99)



US: Out of Stock

At the time of writing, Nintendo Switch Lite Hyrule Edition pre-orders are currently out of stock everywhere in the US. That doesn’t mean you’ve missed the boat, though, rather that we’re waiting for the first wave of handhelds to hit the shelves. We’d recommend checking in with the retailers below for the latest updates. Check Stock: Amazon | Best Buy | Walmart | GameStop



FAQ

(Image credit: Nintendo)

What is the The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom release date? The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will launch consecutively in all regions on September 26, 2024, alongside the Nintendo Switch Lite Hyrule Editon.

Is there a The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom demo? At the time of writing, there is no Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom demo to check out in the eShop. However, that could change as we get closer to release day.

What is the Nintendo Switch Lite Hyrule Edition price? Nintendo hasn’t officially unveiled the price for its new limited edition Switch Lite. However, UK retailers currently offering pre-orders are either at £209.99 or £219.99. This sits inline with previous special edition runs and compensates slightly for the included 12-month Online subscription. That means we’re expecting US pricing to land at between $219.99 and $229.99.

Will the Nintendo Switch Lite Hyrule Edition be difficult to buy? Previous special edition Nintendo Switch Lite consoles have all been limited run, often selling out their initial wave and then appearing on retailer’s sites at slightly higher prices. Still, that initial wave is likely to be fairly large - so if you’re pre-ordering you shouldn’t have too much trouble securing your handheld.

If you’re after an OLED panel, check out the best Nintendo Switch bundle deals on the market right now, or take a look at the best Nintendo Switch accessories for more gadgets. We’re also rounding up plenty more cheap Nintendo Switch games as well.