Ghost of Yotei pre-orders are now live, including a stacked Collector's Edition

Ghost of Yotei pre-orders are now live, with a standard edition and a bumper-pack Collector's Edition up for grabs. Both ship out in time for release day, though superfans better mind their wallets.

The full kit costs a whopping $249.99 / £219.99, but you're getting plenty of merch to see you through the hugely anticipated sequel. While you'll still get an exclusive in-game mask and avatar set with standard edition pre-orders, the full Ghost of Yotei Collector's Edition includes a mask figure, papercraft Gingko Tree, Zeni Hajiki coin game and more.

It's currently a PS Direct exclusive. However, the standard edition is also starting to filter onto the shelves. Right now, Best Buy is the only retailer I've seen with the $69.99 title on the shelves in the US, with Amazon offering stock in the UK.

A Digital Deluxe Edition is also in the works, bringing its own exclusive armor and swords, but no listings are live just yet.

Ghost of Yotei is due to be released on October 2, 2025.

Where to pre-order Ghost of Yotei

Ghost of Yotei Collector's Edition | $249.99 at PS Direct

The Collector's Edition is a PS Direct exclusive on pre-order, which means this is your only destination for the full kit. This is a lot, but if you're a mega-fan it's a must-see ahead of the October 2 release date. UK: £219.99 at PS Direct

Ghost of Yotei Standard Edition | $69.99 at Best Buy

Walmart's not shipping until October 3 and Amazon doesn't currently have Ghost of Yotei pre-orders open, so Best Buy is first out the gate. The site states that this standard edition is ready to ship by (or be picked up on) release day. UK: £69.99 at Amazon

What's included in the Ghost of Yotei Collector's Edition?

(Image credit: Sony)

You're getting plenty of sweet sweet merch in that full Ghost of Yotei Collector's Edition, including:

Full digital game

All Digital Deluxe Edition content

Ghost mask

Sash

Tsuba

Art cards

Papercraft Gingko Tree

Zeni Hajiki coin game and pouch

That sets you up with a gorgeous set of themed accessories as well as a ton of in-game items.

What's in the Ghost of Yotei Digital Deluxe Edition?

(Image credit: Sony)

While no pre-orders are available for the Ghost of Yotei Digital Deluxe Edition just yet, we do know what the bundle contains. On top of the regular in-game mask and Yotei avatar sets you'll also receive the following in-game items:

The Snake Armor

Digital Deluxe Armor Dye

Digital Deluxe Horse and Saddle

Traveler's Maps early unlock

Sword Kit

Charm

Full digital game

How much are Ghost of Yotei pre-orders? Ghost of Yotei pre-orders start at $69.99 / £69.99 for the standard edition, with the Digital Deluxe version coming in at $79.99 / £79.99. Collector's Edition pre-orders currently cost $249.99 / £219.99 at Sony's PS Direct store.

When is the Ghost of Yotei release date? Ghost of Yotei (and all its physical pre-orders) launches on October 2, 2025.

