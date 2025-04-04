How to pre-order Nintendo Switch 2: top tips from my years of stock hunting

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders will officially go live on April 9 in the US and April 8 in the UK, but that doesn't mean there isn't work to be done now. Many retailers have started opening waitlists and pre-registration programs following yesterday's Direct presentation, while some are reporting select retailers are already taking in-store orders.

Right now, the best thing you can do is sign up to every retailer's invite or email notification list. In the US, you can register interest in a Nintendo Switch 2 right at Nintendo or put your email onto news lists at Best Buy, Walmart, and GameStop. Things are moving a little quicker in the UK, with Amazon, ShopTo, and Nintendo offering the chance to get on an invite list, and Currys and EE running email notifications.

Signing up to these services is the only thing you can do right now, while we wait for Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders to officially go live next week. We're still yet to find out individual retailers' timings and requirements (some may need you to be part of their specific subscription program to pre-order), but I'd recommend checking in with the stores below regularly to stay informed.

Tabitha Baker Managing Editor I was on the front lines of the PS5 and Xbox Series X launches back in 2020 and have been hunting down hard-to-find stock ever since. I know how the pre-order game runs by now, having covered every major hardware release in that time. That means I can spot the retailers that will offer you the best shot at an early order, and know exactly how to make the most of each drop.

Amazon Unlike Amazon UK, the US store doesn't have a Nintendo Switch 2 product page live on its site yet. That doesn't concern me - as I saw with the PlayStation 30th Anniversary drop last year, this is a retailer that plays it close to the wire. A new page will arrive just before Amazon opens its pre-orders fully, but it can be difficult to find.

Nintendo Store You can now register your interest in a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order direct at the brand's store itself. This is more of a safety net than an early order, as Nintendo claims its first wave of invites will be sent out in early May. Still, it's worth keeping in the back pocket while you stock hunt.

Walmart Walmart now has listing pages for both the console by itself and the Mario Kart World bundle, with a notification system for new stock. The page doesn't currently mention the need for a Walmart Plus membership to pre-order, which bodes well, only stating that pre-orders start on April 9. Mario Kart bundle | Listing page live at Walmart

Best Buy



Best Buy has announced that it will be opening its stores at midnight for release day, but pre-orders officially begin on April 9. You can currently sign up for email notifications to stay in the loop.

GameStop GameStop has had its Nintendo Switch 2 listing page live for a long time now, and has added some new bits of information since yesterday's Direct. Alongside that April 9 pre-order date, the store is also claiming that it will only charge you once your order has been "processed" - and that could mean a payment much closer to release day.

Target Target now has listing pages for both the console by itself and the Mario Kart World bundle, but there's no way to sign up for any kind of notifications. The site simply says 'Coming soon: April 9'.

Amazon Amazon is now taking Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order invite registrations. You'll need to hit the "Request Invite" button on the page to put your name in the hat, but doing so doesn't guarantee a pre-order or even a slot in the first wave. It is a necessary step to getting into the mix at all, though.

Argos Argos went early today, with a sweep of actual Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders hitting the shelves just after 11am BST. Delivery options were available for as long as an hour after that initial drop, and considering Argos sorts its stock by post code it's one to watch.

EE

EE is well worth keeping an eye on. While the site only has email notifications live at the moment, it's been my go-to for console bundles for some time now. The retailer regularly packages in free controllers and discounts on headsets with its devices.



Nintendo Store Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders will go live at Ninty's official store on April 8, but you'll need to meet a strict criteria to be able to purchase. Invites will only be sent to players with two continuous years of Nintendo Switch Online on the books (and you need to be an active subscriber on the day you pre-order). You will also need to have a certain number of play hours logged and be signed up to data sharing and promotional emails from Nintendo.

Currys Currys hasn't updated its page too much since the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date was announced, but you can still sign up for email notifications for the latest console news.

Very Very isn't offering any kind of invites or email notifications, but it does have the console itself listed on the site now. Not only that, but there's an abundance of bundles listed. This is straight out of Very's playbook, and why the retailer is so strong in the pre-order game. It will regularly launch pre-orders with larger bundle offers to keep resellers at bay and means stock lasts much longer.

GAME Ooft, there isn't even a sniff of the Nintendo Switch 2 at Game right now, with no mention of the new device on the website. That's a bizarre move.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order criteria

Nintendo isn't just handing out its Switch 2 pre-orders. The brand promised it had processes in place to avoid resellers getting their hands on all the consoles earlier this year, and we're now seeing what that looks like.

US: To pre-order a Nintendo Switch 2 direct from Nintendo (other retailers won't require the same conditions be met) you'll need to be a Nintendo Account holder over the age of 18. Nintendo will, however, prioritize its invites for those who have had a Nintendo Switch Online membership for a minimum of 12 months with a minimum of 50 total gameplay hours before April 2.

UK: The conditions for pre-ordering a Nintendo Switch 2 in the UK are a little more stringent. You'll need to have had at least two years of continuous Nintendo Switch Online, with your account active at the time of purchase. Nintendo only specifies that priority will be handed to those with "a certain amount" of game hours logged on their account, but the US's 50 hours could well be the baseline for this. You'll also need to be signed up to share usage information with Nintendo itself and be receiving the brand's promo emails.

You do not need to meet these conditions when pre-ordering your console from other retailers, this is just for going direct via Nintendo.

My top tips for securing a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order

I've been here before, far too many times. I've picked up a few tips and tricks for making the most of each drop from the last five years of pre-ordering PS5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation Portals, PlayStation 30th Anniversary special editions and much more. Between signing into your accounts, keeping an eye out for subscriber-only access, and keeping your mobile device handy, there are plenty of things you can be doing every time Nintendo Switch 2 stock drops.

1. Save your details

(Image credit: Future)

Making an account with every retailer that has Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders on the cards is well worth it, but also make sure to save your shipping and payment details. I've seen countless consoles ripped straight out of carts even when stock-hunters are moments away from finishing the checkout process - it's not yours until you've got the confirmation. That's why making that final step move as fast as possible is going to serve you so well, and by keeping your information plugged into the system you can zip through with just a few clicks.

2. Check your apps

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

I get the urge to make the Big Purchase on a desktop, truly I do. However, when sites are crashing and demand is surging you can sometimes sneak in through the back door on mobile. That's either by simply heading to the store's page directly from a browser, or using their dedicated shopping app. I've seen entire stock drops only available via apps in the past, never even making it onto the full version of a retailer's site. Keep that phone handy to maximize your chances when Nintendo Switch 2 stock does arrive.

3. Keep refreshing

(Image credit: Nintendo)

I saw so many stock-hunters admitting defeat too early when the PS5 and Xbox Series X had their own stock dramas in 2020. Best Buy or Walmart would post an 'out of stock' message and thousands would leave the website, only for the consoles to flash back onto the shelves moments later. If you see a similar message when Nintendo Switch 2 stock starts to land, don't give up.

Retailers may pause their availability if the site is getting overloaded or their checkout process is buckling, waiting for things to settle down again before switching the button back on. That's why I see stock drops running in waves - each actual restock could immediately sell out in minutes, but will likely continue ebbing and flowing over the course of an hour or so.

Keep that refresh button warm and don't give up at the first hurdle.

4. Don't buy from resellers

(Image credit: Future)

I'd like to think it goes without saying, but shoppers still do it every day. There is no need to buy from resellers, there will always be more Nintendo Switch 2 stock up for grabs. The reason these high profile drops have become so difficult to buy in recent years is down to these resellers - they're essentially taking your pre-order for themselves and then selling it back to you at an inflated price. And they will continue to do that for as long as people are willing to pay for it.

5. Consider memberships

We're not quite there yet, as neither Best Buy nor Walmart have announced Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders being reserved for their membership subscribers. However, once we get to the second or third wave of stock drops, these stores could well keep their units back behind that paywall. It's a marketing tactic that I've seen both stores using in the past, so if you miss out on that initial allocation it's worth considering a subscription to make sure you're covered.

It's worth noting that, historically speaking, it's only the paid members of Walmart Plus that are eligible for this particular site's exclusive drops - the free trial alone isn't enough. However, you can skip through the free trial to become a full paid member faster if you need to.

What is the Nintendo Switch 2 price? The Nintendo Switch 2 comes in at $449.99 / £395.99 by itself, but will also be available in a Mario Kart World bundle at $499.99 / £429.99 at both pre-order and launch. That's a solid deal considering the game itself will cost $79.99 / £74.99.

When is the Nintendo Switch 2 release date? The Nintendo Switch 2 will launch on June 5, 2025 and pre-orders officially open on April 9 in the US and April 8 in the UK.

Should you pre-order a Nintendo Switch 2?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo has stated on multiple occasions that it has ensured there will be enough Nintendo Switch 2 units to go around on release day, but you can never be too careful. If you know you want the handheld straight from day one, I'd recommend locking in your pre-order as soon as you can. If you're unsure on that fact, this question gets a little more complicated.

If you know you'll ultimately be buying a Nintendo Switch 2 at some point, but you still have a large original backlog or you aren't particularly interested in any of the announced Switch 2 launch games then it might be better to wait. I'm personally holding off until I get through my existing collection of games on my Switch OLED - I'll be diving straight into Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza as soon as I get one, but they're not must-haves for me on day one.

I would recommend you reconsider if you're holding off on a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order in the hopes of a cheaper price later this year, though. Nintendo hardware doesn't lost its value quickly at all. It took a good few years for major discounts to hit the previous generation, and even then we were only talking about a rare $10 price cut or a game bundle. I'm not expecting that Switch 2 price to shift meaningfully for a long time yet.

We're also rounding up all the latest upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 games as well as everything announced at the Switch 2 Direct and everything we know about Nintendo Switch 2 backwards compatibility.