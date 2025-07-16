Sega hands physical media a win amid Nintendo's push toward digital with Switch 2 game-key cards — Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is confirmed to have "the full base game on a 64GB cartridge"

Sega has confirmed that the physical version of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds on Switch 2 will be a normal old 64GB cartridge like the good old days.

There's been some question as to whether Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds' physical Switch 2 copy would come with one of those lame game-key cards that don't actually have the game data on them, but instead a "key" to download the game onto your system via the internet. Basically, it's akin to buying the physical version of a game, opening the case, and seeing a slip of paper with a key to redeem online. Something of a hybrid of digital and physical media, essentially.

Anyway, game-key cards have been controversial from the day they were revealed, but that hasn't stopped major publishers like Square Enix, Warner Bros. Games, and yes, Sega, from opting for game-key cards instead of traditional physical media. This trend, coupled with seemingly misleading messaging from Sega customer support a few weeks back, has led to a whole lot of speculation that the Switch 2 version of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds will ship on a game-key card.

Not so! In an FAQ on Sega's website, it's confirmed in no uncertain terms: "The physical version will feature the full base game on a 64GB cartridge."

Sega also confirmed that the digital Switch 2 version is launching in Holiday 2025, while the physical version is due out "early 2026." There will be a standard version for $70 and the Digital Deluxe Edition for $90 that'll come with the season pass, a bunch of DLC, and 72 hours of early access.

