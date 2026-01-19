Nintendo reportedly "demanded" Sega make sure Mario was always one step in front of Sonic in all of the Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games artwork

Former Sega developer Ryoichi Hasegawa says that Nintendo was adamant that Mario should always be a step ahead of Sonic in promotional art for their Olympic team-up.

Frankly, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games doesn't make a lot of sense conceptually; when it comes to the footrace events, having the "fastest thing alive" take on a slightly overweight fella from New York who eats pasta and mushrooms exclusively seems like a weird choice. But then, when you look at trailers or artwork, Mario is always keeping the pace and even slightly ahead of Sonic, and it turns out that was apparently intentional.

Hasegawa – who was the localization producer of Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games' original Beijing 2008 incarnation – has claimed in an interview with Arcade Attack that Nintendo "demanded" that Mario be a step ahead of Sonic on the artwork for the game. He explains that with the artwork that appeared on the box, manuals, and the disk, "there was one small error: Sonic's foot was in front of Mario's foot, and Nintendo demanded us to change the priority." And while it may seem silly, Hasegawa recalls thinking "Oh my god, we have to change it, or there will be no deal."