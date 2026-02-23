The Super Mario Galaxy Movie plot may have just been spoiled by a cinema chain, possibly revealing the sequel's true antagonist
Could a major Mario villain be hiding in plain sight?
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
It looks like a cinema chain has jumped the gun slightly and posted a new synopsis for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and may have accidentally revealed the sequel's true antagonist in the process.
Ahead of the new Super Mario movie hitting screens this April, UK cinema chain Everyman has updated the film's page with a brand new synopsis, containing a detail that was not known beforehand. The new plotline reads, "After defeating Bowser and saving Brooklyn, Mario faces Wario and Bowser Jr.'s evil alliance. Now, alongside his friends and Yoshi, he must stop their plans for world domination."
Yes, you read that right, it looks like infamous Nintendo villain Wario may finally be joining Mario's on-screen universe. When the very first Super Mario Galaxy teaser dropped, we were introduced to Bowser Jr. as the sequel's main villain, who appeared to be after Mario and his gang to free his father Bowser. But, from the new description, it sounds like Bowser Jr. may have other driving factors.
However, we have to take this new information with a pinch of salt as it is not clear where the new synopsis has come from and both Nintendo and animation studio Illumination have yet to comment on the matter. Who knows, whoever types up the plotline on Everyman's site may have meant to write "Bowser and Bowser Jr." Nevertheless, we can't help but wonder what the sequel will look like with Wario in it.
First appearing as the final boss in the 1992 Game Boy game Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins, Wario is one of Mario's most memorable antagonists and the star of many great WarioWare games. Defined by his distinctive laugh, pointy mustache and purple and yellow color scheme, Wario has shown up in many games, and is a playable character in Mario Kart.
But we have yet to see the villain in any kind of teasers or leaks so far. The upcoming video game movie has not held back in including deep-cut Nintendo characters, from Mouser to possible sightings of Star Fox. Fans even got to see the first look at R.O.B. the robot on a Super Mario Galaxy Movie play set. But still, no sign of Wario. Well, for now.
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie hits cinemas on April 1, 2026. For more, check out our guide to upcoming video game movies. Then pick up your controller and dive into our list of the best Switch 2 games.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.