The Super Mario Galaxy Movie plot may have just been spoiled by a cinema chain, possibly revealing the sequel's true antagonist

Could a major Mario villain be hiding in plain sight?

Princess Peach and Mario in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
(Image credit: Universal)

It looks like a cinema chain has jumped the gun slightly and posted a new synopsis for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and may have accidentally revealed the sequel's true antagonist in the process.

Ahead of the new Super Mario movie hitting screens this April, UK cinema chain Everyman has updated the film's page with a brand new synopsis, containing a detail that was not known beforehand. The new plotline reads, "After defeating Bowser and saving Brooklyn, Mario faces Wario and Bowser Jr.'s evil alliance. Now, alongside his friends and Yoshi, he must stop their plans for world domination."

