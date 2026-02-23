The Super Mario Galaxy Movie plot may have just been spoiled by a cinema chain, possibly revealing the sequel's true antagonist

It looks like a cinema chain has jumped the gun slightly and posted a new synopsis for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and may have accidentally revealed the sequel's true antagonist in the process.

Ahead of the new Super Mario movie hitting screens this April, UK cinema chain Everyman has updated the film's page with a brand new synopsis, containing a detail that was not known beforehand. The new plotline reads, "After defeating Bowser and saving Brooklyn, Mario faces Wario and Bowser Jr.'s evil alliance. Now, alongside his friends and Yoshi, he must stop their plans for world domination."

Yes, you read that right, it looks like infamous Nintendo villain Wario may finally be joining Mario's on-screen universe. When the very first Super Mario Galaxy teaser dropped, we were introduced to Bowser Jr. as the sequel's main villain, who appeared to be after Mario and his gang to free his father Bowser. But, from the new description, it sounds like Bowser Jr. may have other driving factors.

However, we have to take this new information with a pinch of salt as it is not clear where the new synopsis has come from and both Nintendo and animation studio Illumination have yet to comment on the matter. Who knows, whoever types up the plotline on Everyman's site may have meant to write "Bowser and Bowser Jr." Nevertheless, we can't help but wonder what the sequel will look like with Wario in it.

First appearing as the final boss in the 1992 Game Boy game Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins, Wario is one of Mario's most memorable antagonists and the star of many great WarioWare games. Defined by his distinctive laugh, pointy mustache and purple and yellow color scheme, Wario has shown up in many games, and is a playable character in Mario Kart.

But we have yet to see the villain in any kind of teasers or leaks so far. The upcoming video game movie has not held back in including deep-cut Nintendo characters, from Mouser to possible sightings of Star Fox. Fans even got to see the first look at R.O.B. the robot on a Super Mario Galaxy Movie play set. But still, no sign of Wario. Well, for now.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie hits cinemas on April 1, 2026. For more, check out our guide to upcoming video game movies. Then pick up your controller and dive into our list of the best Switch 2 games.