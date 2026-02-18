Mario fans are trying to work out who the mysterious character is in the new Super Mario Galaxy teaser: "Is that Fox?"

After adding Yoshi and Mouser to its already stacked cast list, it looks like The Super Mario Galaxy Movie may include even more surprise Nintendo cameos, as fans try to work out just who is lurking in the most recent teaser trailer.

On February 17, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie released a 30-second-long teaser on Twitter, giving us another look at the upcoming sequel. However, in one frame, there seems to be a new figure standing next to Yoshi wearing a khaki green jacket with white sleeves and a belt. "Is that Fox?" asked one fan. Check out the clip below.

Protect the kingdom ✅ Defend the galaxy ✅ Remember to stretch ❌. See your favorite good guys in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, only in theaters April 1. pic.twitter.com/KoDhVKZpVAFebruary 17, 2026

Fox is not technically part of the Mario universe, but is a Nintendo character from the Star Fox series. Both, of course, feature in the Smash Bros games. The character has auburn fur and wears a khaki jacket with white sleeves, so it is no wonder that fans seem to think that it is indeed him in the new trailer. However, it could also be another character in their intergalactic wear. Check out a close-up of what fans think is Fox below.

Is that Fox https://t.co/LYC5v6K8zU pic.twitter.com/f8LpavHnhmFebruary 18, 2026

If Fox were to show up in the movie, it wouldn't be his first time visiting the Super Mario universe, as he has made a handful of cameos and appears as a trophy in many games. However, others are not convinced. "How are people seeing Fox? I'm so confused, it looks like a bunch of junk," replied one fan, and another added, "I'm very certain this is just space suit Luigi."

The movie already has a stacked cast, with Chris Pratt returning as Mario, alongside Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach. Plus, the first Super Mario Galaxy teaser introduced Rosalina and Bowser Jr., voiced by Marvel star Brie Larson and Uncut Gems director Benny Safdie. Plus, the full-length Super Mario Galaxy Movie trailer gave us our first look at Yoshi.

However, it sounds as though even more characters are on the way, as Pratt told GamesRadar+, "There's even a couple more that are not in the trailer that people should be excited to see." The Super Mario Movie is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, and is written by Matthew Fogel.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie hits cinemas on April 1, 2026. For more, check out our guide to upcoming video game movies. Then pick up your controller and dive into our list of the best Switch 2 games.