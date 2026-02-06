New Super Mario Galaxy Movie teaser shows off Shy Guys, Koopa Kids, and Yoshi's talent for turning enemies into eggs

Get a new look at The Super Mario Galaxy Movie with a whole bunch of new villains and some goofy Yoshi action

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is shaping up to expand the world of 2023's Super Mario Bros. Movie with a whole host of new villains, allies, and adventures, with a new clip from the film showing off the classic enemies the Shy Guys along with Mario's dinosaur pal Yoshi demonstrating his power to capture bad guys and turn them into harmless eggs.

Don't think too hard about how that works - just enjoy how cute (and kinda terrifying) Yoshi is and get ready for more aspects of the venerable Super Mario video game series to make their way into the movies, including Shy Guys, Magikoopas, and more.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie stars Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Benny Safdie, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Brie Larson. It's written by Matthew Fogel and directed by returning filmmakers Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic.

2023's Super Mario Bros. Movie grossed over $1 billion worldwide, making it a certified smash hit. If you've somehow never heard of Super Mario Bros., the franchise goes all the way back to 1985's NES game of the same name. In the 40+ years since, Mario has expanded into dozens of games, animated shows, live action movies, toys, and everything in between.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie widens the scope of the animated film series by expanding beyond the Mushroom Kingdom into more far-flung, cosmic areas of Mario's world with more challenges and new environments to explore, just like in the games.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is scheduled to hit theaters on April 1.

