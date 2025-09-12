Super Mario Galaxy Movie release date, cast, plot, and everything else you need to know about The Super Mario Bros. sequel

It's official: Super Mario Galaxy is the second movie in The Super Mario Bros. Movie franchise, and it's coming very soon.

The title was confirmed at the Nintendo Direct held on September 12, after initially being leaked online. The Direct also revealed the film's first teaser trailer, and, while it doesn't give much away, it is an exciting return to the Mushroom Kingdom.

Below, we've explained everything there is to know about Super Mario Galaxy, from the release date, details on that teaser, the confirmed cast so far, and everything we know about the plot. This is one of the most exciting upcoming video game movies, so it's well worth getting up to date. Ready? Then let's-a go!

(Image credit: Nintendo and Universal Studios)

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie release date is April 3, 2026. That's just under two years from the first movie's release, on April 5, 2023.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie trailer

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie | Official Title Announcement - YouTube Watch On

The first teaser for Super Mario Galaxy Movie was released on September 12's Nintendo Direct. It really doesn't give anything away, however, beginning with Mario snoozing against a tree, then taking us on a journey that ends with a stained glass window of Princess Peach, and finally a trip up through the clouds to the title reveal: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie cast

(Image credit: Nintendo / Universal)

So far, the confirmed cast list for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is only returning actors from the first movie. We don't yet have confirmation on any new characters, like Rosalina. So, for now, the full cast is as follows:

Chris Pratt – Mario

– Mario Charlie Day – Luigi

– Luigi Anya Taylor-Joy – Princess Peach

– Princess Peach Jack Black – Bowser

– Bowser Keegan-Michael Key – Toad

– Toad Kevin Michael Richardson – Kamek

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie plot

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

While nothing has been confirmed about The Super Mario Galaxy Movie plot just yet, we can take our cues from the game, Super Mario Galaxy, to have an idea of what we can expect.

The game starts off with a Star Festival to watch a passing comet. But, the festival is ruined when Bowser attacks and kidnaps Princess Peach (by taking the castle, with her inside, into outer space).

Mario ends up in space himself in an attempt to stop the kidnapping, where he meets Rosalina, who takes care of tiny creatures shaped like stars named Luma. She tells him that her home, the Comet Observatory (a kind of spaceship), was attacked by Bowser in the past – and the devious villain stole its power source, aptly named Power Stars, so the Observatory is stuck. Mario then sets off on a quest to collect the Power Stars and repower the Observatory (and, of course, save Peach).

But, there'll be more to the story than what happens in the game. "While the Super Mario Galaxy games are the core inspiration for our story, this next film holds surprises for fans of every Mario era," said Illumination's Chris Meledandri.

He added: "Our directors, Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, and our team of artists are busy working to deliver a film that aspires to earn its place in the history we're here to celebrate. Brian Tyler is also returning to compose a score that incorporates themes from Mario's incredible game heritage."

For everything else coming soon, check out our guide to all the upcoming movies in the works.