The Super Mario Galaxy Movie second trailer finally reveals Yoshi and he's adorable

As promised earlier this week, a fresh new look at the Mario Bros.' next big adventure has arrived via Nintendo Direct. What’s on show should be more than enough to get fans feeling giddy over another trip with that adorable plumber that sounds surprisingly like Star-Lord, and who is, coincidentally, heading out into the galaxy himself. Oh, and he's got a new dinosaur friend.

Besides Chris Pratt reprising his role as the legendary hero in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, we've also got Anya Taylor-Joy back as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek. New players in the sequel also include Benny Safdie (because why not?) as the vengeful son, Bowser Jr., and Brie Larson as Princess Rosalina, who is perhaps one of the most die-hard Mario fans out of the cast (just ask her first boyfriend).

Most importantly, though, is Mario's trusty steed with an unstoppable appetite, Yoshi, who was teased in the post-credits of the last movie. Here, he looks to be getting a lot of attention, even having to look after Baby Mario and Luigi at one point. Unfortunately, there's no sign of Wario, whom Jack Black is keen to see voiced by Pedro Pascal. Maybe in the threequel?

Flicking through every beautiful frame, it's clear that there's as much love for Mario and his pals here as was poured into the first film. The difference is the truly stunning visuals that capture what made the original 2007 planet-hopping video game, from which the sequel takes its name, so great.



Directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic look to have once again 1UPped themselves. We'll just have to wait and see how well they've done when The Super Mario Galaxy Movie arrives in theaters on April 3. For every other upcoming video game adaptation coming our way, check out our list here.