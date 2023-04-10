Jack Black wants Pedro Pascal to voice Wario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel

Jack Black thinks Pedro Pascal should voice Wario in the inevitable sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

“You know, what if there is a more powerful, more evil villain? Then I may need to be turned to help Mario and the rest to defend our universe against some other unseen force of evil," Black, who voices Bowser in the film, told GameSpot (opens in new tab). Are you thinking what I’m thinking? Wario. Pedro Pascal is Wario.”

Added Black: “It’s not a given that Bowser will return. You know, I did a few Kung Fu Panda movies, and it was a different villain every movie. They may do the same thing."

Pedro Pascal played a live-action version of Mario on Saturday Night Live in a sketch that dramatized the popular video game in a similar vein to HBO's The Last of Us – which Pascal also stars in.

A sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie may be well on the way given that the movie brought in a weekend total of $145.36 million, with a record-shattering 5-day total of $204.6 million. Globally, that's a $377.5 million box office debut.

The film is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, best known for creating the acclaimed series Teen Titans Go!, with a screenplay penned by Matthew Fogel (Minions: The Rise of Gru, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part).

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is in theaters now. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.