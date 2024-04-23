A former Stardew Valley dev is making their own life sim set in a city, and it boasts some exciting "Wind Waker-style wind whirlies"

The developer of upcoming life sim Sunkissed City , who is also a former dev on Stardew Valley , has shared another teaser for their upcoming game.

Arthur 'Mr. Podunkian' Lee has been working away on their life sim for a while now, and thanks to the developer's frequent Twitter updates, we've been lucky enough to see glimpses of it as it develops. Recently, we've seen everything from rideable bikes to a huge Animal Crossing-style aquarium , and now Lee is showing off Sunkissed City's wind.

On April 23, the developer shared footage of a particularly blustery autumn day in Apollo City along with the caption: "Playing around with power lines and Windwaker style wind whirlies." If you've never played The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, they're basically referring to the gusts of wind you can see snake across the screen in the video below - giving Sunkissed City a very cozy feel.

Playing around with power lines and Windwaker style wind whirlies. pic.twitter.com/NFGSthGd58April 23, 2024 See more

We've still got a bit of time to wait until Sunkissed City is due to launch - its Steam page lists a 'Q4 2024' release date - but it seems Mr. Podunkian has already started putting the finishing touches on the vibrant life sim. In today's clip, we can see things like weather effects (that Wind Waker-style wind), NPCs going about their days, different businesses, and even cars chugging along the road. Sunkissed City really looks like Stardew Valley in the city.

This is just one of the games like Stardew Valley we've got to look forward to this year. Alongside Sunkissed City, we've also got ConcernedApe's Haunted Chocolatier , the cutest Lord of the Rings game yet, Tales of the Shire , and idle farming sim Rusty's Retirement - which is set to release as soon as the end of this week.

Find out what else we've got on the way with our upcoming indie games list.