"I actually felt heard": Diablo 4 content creators tease exciting things to come for the ARPG after a call with Blizzard, following seasons of complaints about nerfs, endgame, and more

Diablo 4's season 8 got a lot of flack , but a new meeting with Blizzard has content creators excited for its future now that season 9 is live. What could be in store for us?

"Last night some people including myself got a glimpse of Diablo 4 's future," tweets wudijo (as spotted by Wowhead ). "Take all the stuff I have been complaining about for the past 1.5 years and imagine I actually felt heard."

Last night some people including myself got a glimpse of #DiabloIV 's future. Take all the stuff I have been complaining about for the past 1.5 years and imagine I ACTUALLY felt heard 👀July 12, 2025

A lot of players have had a lot of complaints about the isometric action RPG. There's frustration with the battle pass, a perceived increase in busywork, and a general lack of fun.

Blizzard didn't help matters by nerfing a speed farming method you all were using back when season 9 first came out, but a patch coming out tomorrow looks set to actually buff pretty much every class instead. So, we can already see some of the changes that are coming, but the content creators are teasing even more.

"Just got off a call with the Diablo team on upcoming changes coming to Diablo 4…" tweets Lucky Luciano. "Keep an eye out because they have been cooking and have a lot planned."

Warlugtv echoes the sentiments: "Look forward to a lot of stuff coming, let's hope it pans out the way it was discussed! Super excited and actually makes me want to log in!"

None of the creators are giving any specifics, but if those buffs are anything to go by, it seems that our concerns have been heard and listened to, so we should hopefully see more positive changes. We'll have to wait and find out later.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors