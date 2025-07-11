Blizzard puts the nerf bat down, reaches for a dash of buffs instead, then says screw it and buffs literally every Diablo 4 class in the next update
Diablo 4's 2.3.1 update is buffathon
Diablo 4 has been on a bit of a nerfing spree lately, but an upcoming update dials that back with a round of buffs for all six classes.
Hot off the press, the new Diablo 4 2.3.1 patch notes are pretty much universally good news for everyone, as in addition to a long list of bug fixes and quality of life improvements, yes, all classes are being buffed. The patch goes live July 15.
Starting with Spiritborn, Aspect of Pestilence, Payback, and Razor Wings are all getting damage buffs from 35-75% to 50-90%, 125% to 150%, and 75% to 95%, respectively.
Barbarians undoubtedly will benefit the most from 2.3.1. Your Barb's Double Swing and Hammer of the Ancients' damage is increasing from 66% to 85% and 110% to 175%, respectively, while Rend's bleeding damage is going from 120% to 135%. Meanwhile, Upheaval is going from 132% to 200%, Whirlwind from 52% to 76%, and Barbed Carapace's thorns from 100% to 120%.
Conversely, Necromancers are getting the smallest piece of the pie with a mild bump to the Hulking Monstrosity (I love this game) passive's Golem damage sacrifice bonus from 35% to 60%.
Druids are getting a buff to Pulverize's damage from 150% to 175% and some tweaks to Greatstaff of the Crone that improve its synergy with Claw and Storm Strike.
Your Rogue's Deathmask of Nirmitruq is getting a damage increase from 70% to 100%, and the Breakneck Bandit's Aspect is shooting from 25-45% to 35-55%.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Finally, Sorcerers will be glad to know Meteor's impact damage is going from 120% to 140%, Aspect of Frozen Orbit's, uh, Frozen Orb damage is getting a bump from 30-50% to 50-70%, and Aspect of Frozen Memories' Avalanche Vulnerable damage is increasing from 50-75% to 75-100%.
Aside from Barb, all of the buffs are fairly modest, and even the Barb adjustments aren't anything crazy. But hey, it's better than a kick in the teeth, or another round of nerfs.
ICYMI: the best part of Diablo 4 Season 9 isn't even in the patch notes: a new wardrobe quality-of-life feature that changes the true endgame – fashion
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.