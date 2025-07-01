Hey Blizzard, the best part of Diablo 4 Season 9 isn't even in the patch notes: a new wardrobe quality-of-life feature that changes the true endgame – fashion

Diablo 4 season 9 is officially live, and while there's all sorts of new stuff to talk about, the thing I'm most hyped about is a quality of life change that'll make swapping between outfits in your wardrobe much faster and easier.

Diablo 4's endgame is one of the most hotly debated topics in the ARPG community, but for me, it's not about what you're doing, it's about how you look doing it. Forget the Berserk collab, I want to demon slay with an emphasis on slay, you feel me?

Well, Blizzard clearly feels me, because it added a genuinely great quality of life feature to the in-game wardrobe. As spotted by Redditor Ropp_Stark and independently confirmed by me, you can now equip an entire outfit with the single click of a button.

In case you don't why this is a big deal, it's basically just a huge time saver for people who like to switch between cosmetic armor sets. With so many different transmogs dropping each season, my wardrobe is a cluttered mess, and especially with Blizzard's naming conventions not being consistent within armor sets, it makes assembling a complete outfit a tedious affair.

Not anymore. Just to verify, I logged in as my Necromancer, walked into my wardrobe room, and walked out precisely three seconds later dressed as The Bone Knight from Berserk. It's super easy; you just hover over any item that's a part of an armor set and long click over "Equip Theme," and bada bing, bada boom. Time to click some stuff to death in style, baby.

I'm not all that surprised that the new feature isn't included in the new patch notes. It is such a tiny thing at first blush, but it really will have a big impact for people like me who have been telling people to look up fashion for years.

