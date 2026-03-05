For the first time in Diablo history, the Butcher will be a playable character in Diablo 4's new Season of Slaughter

"Cleave through monsters, charge fearlessly into the fray and unleash a hail of hooks to drag your prey to a bloody end"

The Butcher has been terrifying Diablo players for three decades now, famous for randomly sprinting up to players and slaughtering them in the middle of dungeons, but soon he'll be a lot less scary... because you'll be able to control him.

Announced today during Blizzard's developer update livestream, Diablo 4's new season is titled the Season of Slaughter. As it turns out, that's an apt name for a season in which one of the big highlights is that you can "become The Butcher."

