"Hopefully Blizzard will put a stop to this": WoW Midnight sees MMO history repeat itself as players slaughter legions of frogs for skins

If I had a penny for every time World of Warcraft players start killing frogs en masse, I'd have two, which isn't alot but it's weird that it's happened twice. An area of the new Midnight expansion happens to have endlessly spawning amphibians, creating ample opportunity for people to dial up the numbers on their skinning stat.

You can find this water slaughter going on near Silvermoon City, at the Stillwater Pond. There, Gloombelly Toads are in ample supply, because once you clear them out, more just keep coming, as if they're breeding within minutes.

A user called themikegman posted about the phenomenon on Reddit, where they include a screenshot of a group of players just decimating a bunch of toads. "Hopefully Blizzard will put a stop to this," they comment.

Their sentiment is shared by some in the community. "This type of shit ruins the [Auction House] for the rest of us down the line," comments one player.

"I love skinning, and I don't wanna ditch it," says another Redditor. "But exploits like this just make it so unfun to even bother trying to make a bit of gold."

As the saying goes, exploit early and exploit often. This is a troublesome one economically, because once skins are this plentiful, their prices plummet. But it's useful to run up your numbers, if skinning's a profession you care about. A similar incident occurred back during WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria, and that was actually sort of game-breaking because the pondlife provided useful loot and currency.

Blizzard responded to the Mists of Pandaria Remix debacle by depowering players based on the amount of frog-kills they had on record, leaving them at a number more expected for the length playing and drop frequencies. It's not necessary to do that here, but there'll definitely be a fix relatively soon.

Enjoy the frog murderfest while you can. The Worldsoul Saga truly has something for everyone, even the toad haters.

