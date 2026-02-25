Blizzard preps patch for World of Warcraft housing in Midnight, but players seem to want more from the MMO's hot new feature: "Digital dollhouse with no basic functionality"
Midnight approaches
It's almost time for World of Warcraft's Midnight expansion to officially launch and introduce housing in full to the MMO on March 2, so developer Blizzard is making sure everything is ready for its arrival – getting out the nice silverware, preparing a hefty update based on Early Access feedback, and so on. But some players continue to want more.
Perhaps anticipating this, Blizzard disclaims in a February 24 post on the World of Warcraft website, "Housing is an evergreen feature that we will continue to build and iterate on." That said, the developer is already planning to issue several updates to Midnight "in the coming weeks."
"We're discussing this far in advance of when we'd normally talk about in-development features because we want your feedback early and often," says Blizzard. Currently, the developer hopes to increase house decor storage, improve functionality for decor deletion, and fix a "weird rotation bug" that shifts furniture when you save and re-enter your house.
Later, Blizzard wants to re-enable exterior lighting, introduce time-limited Visitor Codes so you can have friends over, and a "pets-as-decor" feature that will let you welcome home the fuzzy – or creepy – companions you've collected.
"Layouts and pets, YES!" says one comment on Blizzard's post. Others are more tortured about it, complaining that Midnight introduces a "digital dollhouse with no basic functionality that other MMO's like ESO provide," as another commenter says.
"Once people start to raid and quest and do M+ later, no one will step foot into their doll houses either," says a reply. Another player agrees, "Imo, we really need to hear about actual useful content for our houses. Reasons to use them."
Perhaps consider the most worthwhile reason of all: World of Warcraft Animal Crossing.
Blizzard is so concerned with World of Warcraft expansion Midnight completely changing the MMO's meta that it's already loading over a month of balance patches.
Ashley is a Senior Writer at GamesRadar+. She's been a staff writer at Kotaku and Inverse, too, and she's written freelance pieces about horror and women in games for sites like Rolling Stone, Vulture, IGN, and Polygon. When she's not covering gaming news, she's usually working on expanding her doll collection while watching Saw movies one through 11.
