Blizzard preps patch for World of Warcraft housing in Midnight, but players seem to want more from the MMO's hot new feature: "Digital dollhouse with no basic functionality"

News
By published

Midnight approaches

World of Warcraft Midnight player housing
(Image credit: Blizzard)

It's almost time for World of Warcraft's Midnight expansion to officially launch and introduce housing in full to the MMO on March 2, so developer Blizzard is making sure everything is ready for its arrival – getting out the nice silverware, preparing a hefty update based on Early Access feedback, and so on. But some players continue to want more.

Perhaps anticipating this, Blizzard disclaims in a February 24 post on the World of Warcraft website, "Housing is an evergreen feature that we will continue to build and iterate on." That said, the developer is already planning to issue several updates to Midnight "in the coming weeks."

Later, Blizzard wants to re-enable exterior lighting, introduce time-limited Visitor Codes so you can have friends over, and a "pets-as-decor" feature that will let you welcome home the fuzzy – or creepy – companions you've collected.

Ashley Bardhan
Ashley Bardhan
Senior Writer

Ashley is a Senior Writer at GamesRadar+. She's been a staff writer at Kotaku and Inverse, too, and she's written freelance pieces about horror and women in games for sites like Rolling Stone, Vulture, IGN, and Polygon. When she's not covering gaming news, she's usually working on expanding her doll collection while watching Saw movies one through 11.

