World of Warcraft devs were going to fix the MMO's floating houses, but "we all kinda immediately agreed this was way too cool to change"

After a 21-year drought with no proper housing system, World of Warcraft players are finally able to create the virtual homes of their dreams – but the long-awaited feature hasn't arrived without its hiccups… some, apparently, more welcome than others.

Midnight, the new World of Warcraft expansion, isn't here just yet – but player housing has launched into early access, giving fans of the MMO a bit of an early Christmas gift. As is the case with most fresh content, folks have been reporting bugs and the like, with Blizzard on it, working to release quick updates addressing housing-related problems. One of these so-called "problems," however, is here to stay: floating houses.

If you've not had the chance to explore all that World of Warcraft housing has to offer yet, fans discovered that their homes could literally fly. Just take a look at Reddit, and you'll see floating houses in all their glory – truly a beautiful sight to behold. It seems Blizzard thinks so, too, as a new post from principal designer Jesse Kurlancheek reveals. In it, the dev says there are two housing updates rolling out today.

Two housing updates with today's maintenance:1) Exterior decor limits now increase from 200 to 250 at house level 3! 2) We were going to fix flying houses to bring them back to terra firma, but you all made such awesome stuff, so we made it possible with the base UI instead. pic.twitter.com/B8zgOjMIwBDecember 9, 2025

"Exterior decor limits now increase from 200 to 250 at house level 3," he writes. And the second? Consider it a sort of… non-fix? "We were going to fix flying houses to bring them back to terra firma, but you all made such awesome stuff, so we made it possible with the base UI instead," as Kurlancheek puts it. That's right – instead of axing the floating houses, Blizzard is officially supporting them with in-game changes.

Like no joke we had an ops channel about how to roll out the float fix but folks shared like 5 of the dopest houses and we all kinda immediately agreed this was way too cool to change https://t.co/3o4yZyPOpiDecember 9, 2025

Lead game producer Kyle Hartline chimes in with a response of his own, providing more information on Blizzard's choice to allow flying homes. "Like no joke, we had an ops channel about how to roll out the float fix, but folks shared like five of the dopest houses and we all kinda immediately agreed this was way too cool to change," he amusingly writes – and to nobody's surprise at all, the community is thrilled.

"It is SO fun to build with more verticality," comments one happy fan. Another adds that it's a "massive W," stating they "love the direction" Blizzard is taking the new World of Warcraft housing system. Overall, this definitely feels like the right move on the devs' end. As the old saying goes, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it" – and while flying houses weren't originally a part of the pain, they're certainly here to stay now.

