Blizzard is so concerned with World of Warcraft expansion Midnight completely changing the MMO's meta that it's already loading over a month of balance patches

News
By published

The team will try to "avoid being overly disruptive to progression"

World of Warcraft: Midnight
(Image credit: Blizzard)

Blizzard has revealed its upcoming roadmap for World of Warcraft: Midnight, which includes a month of planned updates for tweaks and balancing. This plan is due to how it's feared the expansion will shake up the almost 20-year-old MMO.

Midnight is launching on March 2, but things won't really get going until March 24, when the first raid goes live. Blizzard is taking the slow-and-steady approach when it comes to this expansion, and as such has released a blog post, which includes a roadmap for tweaks and balances that lasts more than a month.

