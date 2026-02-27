New Final Fantasy 14 Live Letter dedicated to the MMO's 7.5 update is set for next month, and fans are hoping for the long-awaited Beastmaster job

Final Fantasy 14 will get a Letter From the Producer Live broadcast in just a couple of weeks, with new details about the MMO's 7.5 update, and fans are crossing their fingers for details about the long-awaited, much-hyped Beastmaster job role.

Square Enix today announced that its next Final Fantasy 14 showcase will take place on Friday, March 13 at 11am GMT / 3am PST / 6am EST and 10pm AEDT. That's a few short weeks before Final Fantasy 14's 7.5 update is expected to drop sometime this Spring, but we'll likely learn about of a more concrete release window during the stream.

Over on the Final Fantasy 14 website, Square Enix promises a "first look at the exciting new features that await in Patch 7.5" as well as miscellaneous updates to the long-reigning online game.

Details about the upcoming patch are scarce, but we do know of two hefty features still to come during the ongoing Dawntrail era. One is another Ultimate Raid that's slated for either update 7.5 or beyond. The other is a Beastmaster limited job that director Naoki 'Yoshi-P' Yoshida previously revealed would be part of the 7.5 patch.

“In terms of the concept, you ally yourself with monsters, then these monsters grow so that they can join you in dedicated battle content," Yoshida said in an interview with TechRadar last year. "This is going to be something completely different to anything we've done in Final Fantasy 14 before, and it's exclusive to this limited job."

It sounds like the developers are mashing the Blue Mage limited job into a Pokemon-esque playstyle, which seems hugely ambitious and probably explains why it has taken so long to get any news on Beastmaster.

