Assassin's Creed Shadows to enter "final phase of support," Unity gets 60fps patch tomorrow, and PvP multiplayer game Invictus is "progressing steadily"

Ubisoft has a whole bunch of Assassin's Creed news to share, with Shadows winding down into its "final phase of support," Unity finally getting a current-gen 60fps update, and some vague development updates on Invictus and Jade.

As Assassin's Creed Shadows approaches its first anniversary, a Ubisoft blog post from new head of content Jean Guesdon confirms "we're winding things down with smaller, less frequent updates… but still a few surprises!" Although he doesn't give any indication of what those might be, the general vibe is simply that the Japan-based adventure is no longer the devs' main concern: "Our teams will begin shifting more focus toward what's next for Assassin's Creed."

But what is next for Assassin's Creed? In the almost immediate sense, a big update for Assassin's Creed Unity. Tomorrow, the 2014 game will be given a free 60fps patch on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, so folks with current-gen hardware (apart from Switch 2 owners, sorry) will be able to have a smoother experience than ever before.

As for things that are further on the horizon, the PvP multiplayer game known as Codename Invictus is "progressing steadily with a test and learn approach," the post reveals. Led by "a dedicated team of For Honor veterans," the devs know "there's a lot of curiosity around this project," but while "it's a new approach to multiplayer in the franchise," it's also not "quite what the rumors have suggested."

No hints have been given about its potential launch window, but it's stated that players' feedback is "at the heart of our approach," with the team "exploring ways to bring the community in earlier so we can shape the experience together."

Otherwise, it's noted that "we have several other projects currently in the works, all at different stages of development, including Assassin's Creed Jade." Nothing else is really said about that one, so enjoy the fact that, uh, it exists.

In addition, Guesdon says that Ubisoft is looking into bringing co-op back to the series, "a detail we know didn't go unnoticed." What's more, he adds: "While we recently chose to pivot away from an early project, the lessons from that work are already helping shape our approach going forward.

"What matters most to us is giving each project the time it deserves and releasing them when they are ready."

Otherwise, we've also been given an update on Assassin's Creed Hexe, while also teasing its worst-kept secret – the rumored Black Flag remake. With it even now given the leaked name – Black Flag Resynced – in new artwork, it looks like it's only a matter of time now before more is revealed.

Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag and Origins director says it's "wonderful to be back after all these years" as he returns to "lead the creative direction of the franchise."