Assassin's Creed Shadows to enter "final phase of support," Unity gets 60fps patch tomorrow, and PvP multiplayer game Invictus is "progressing steadily"

Codename Jade has been mentioned, too

Ubisoft has a whole bunch of Assassin's Creed news to share, with Shadows winding down into its "final phase of support," Unity finally getting a current-gen 60fps update, and some vague development updates on Invictus and Jade.

As Assassin's Creed Shadows approaches its first anniversary, a Ubisoft blog post from new head of content Jean Guesdon confirms "we're winding things down with smaller, less frequent updates… but still a few surprises!" Although he doesn't give any indication of what those might be, the general vibe is simply that the Japan-based adventure is no longer the devs' main concern: "Our teams will begin shifting more focus toward what's next for Assassin's Creed."

In addition, Guesdon says that Ubisoft is looking into bringing co-op back to the series, "a detail we know didn't go unnoticed." What's more, he adds: "While we recently chose to pivot away from an early project, the lessons from that work are already helping shape our approach going forward.

"What matters most to us is giving each project the time it deserves and releasing them when they are ready."

Otherwise, we've also been given an update on Assassin's Creed Hexe, while also teasing its worst-kept secret – the rumored Black Flag remake. With it even now given the leaked name – Black Flag Resynced – in new artwork, it looks like it's only a matter of time now before more is revealed.

