Not content with stopping the avalanche of Resident Evil Requiem, Pragmata, Onimusha, and Monster Hunter Stories 3, Capcom teases even more unannounced games before April 2027

Despite a massive 2026 with Resident Evil Requiem, Monster Hunter Stories 3, Pragmata, and Onimusha: Way of the Sword, Capcom has confirmed it'll have more unannounced games releasing before next March.

Capcom has been one of the most consistent publishers over the last decade, launching at least one big AAA release every year. However, this year is beyond even that. Even with Resident Evil Requiem releasing last week, we still have Monster Hunter Stories 3, Pragmata, and Onimusha: Way of the Sword to come from the company in 2026. Pragmata got a new April 17 release date as part of last night's Capcom Spotlight and Onimusha is still aiming for an unannounced date. But Capcom says that's not all.

In a Q&A session alongside the release of its Q3 financial release earlier this year, Capcom was asked how it plans to grow over the next year, the company's answer was "In addition to Pragmata, new titles will be announced at a future date, and we will continue related initiatives to expanding catalog sales."

When asked to elaborate on what the next year's titles will look like, the company responded, "Beyond Pragmata and Onimusha Way of the Sword, which have already been disclosed, we ask that you wait for future announcements."

A prevailing rumor suggests that Capcom is remaking Resident Evil: Code Veronica in the style of its Resident Evil 2, 3, and 4 remakes. On top of that there's also Okami 2 and Mega Man Dual Override on the way.

Last year – mere days before the new Mega Man was announced – Capcom COO Haruhiro Tsujimoto specifically noted Mega Man, Ace Attorney, and Devil May Cry as franchises the company wants to build into core IPs like Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, or Street Fighter. So perhaps we finally get some news about Devil May Cry 6 this year…please.

