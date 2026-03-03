After Monster Hunter Wilds' performance struggles, Capcom says it'll apply lessons learned from the action RPG to future games as it aims to "further strengthen our PC development framework"

To say Monster Hunter Wilds has had a rough time on PC since its launch last year would be an understatement, but clearly determined to look on the bright side, Capcom says it plans to apply the "technical expertise gained" from addressing its various "performance challenges" to "future title development."

In Capcom's most recent financial results Q&A from late January (highlighted by @Genki_JPN on Twitter), the studio acknowledges that "we have been addressing various issues, including technical challenges, on an ongoing basis" for Monster Hunter Wilds.



This pre-dates the February title update, as well as the performance patch that came at the end of January that actually left fans impressed, but at the time, it was stated that "we will continue to pursue medium-to long-term sales growth through ongoing improvements and pricing measures."

It later elaborates on this plan, saying that "we aim to maximize both unit sales and profitability" over the course of around five years. "In addition to enhancing satisfaction among existing users by resolving technical challenges the game has faced, we will also focus on attracting new users through pricing strategies. Through these initiatives, we aim to exceed past series entries' sales performance over the medium to long term," it continues.



That first part has already aged pretty well, given that the aforementioned January performance patch has seen the game's Steam rating improve significantly (even if the most recent reviews still highlight that there are ongoing issues).

Capcom goes on to say that, as of its recent quarter (Q3 2025), "PC sales account for approximately 50% of total unit sales," a number it expects to keep rising. "Accordingly, we will further strengthen our PC development framework," it continues.

What's more, it plans to do this by referring back to Monster Hunter Wilds – specifically, the experience gained from rolling out its fixes. "The technical expertise gained from addressing increasing program complexity and performance challenges in Monster Hunter Wilds will be applied to future title development," Capcom states.

Things have certainly improved for Monster Hunter Wilds on PC since this time a year ago, so hopefully the company is able to take some valuable lessons forward. After all, at its core, it's a great game – our Monster Hunter Wilds review even calls it the "new peak of the series."

