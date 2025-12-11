"We apologize": Monster Hunter Wilds to get "Steam-specific stability patch" in January, nearly a year after launch, as Capcom ends major updates

Monster Hunter Wilds still doesn't have the PC port that PC gamers deserve, but Capcom says it's got some irons in the fire. Across December, January, and February patches, Wilds will address general and PC-specific performance issues from multiple angles, hopefully bringing an end to the port's long struggle.

December will see the release of Title Update 4, the "last major update for Monster Hunter Wilds." This update will include CPU and GPU optimization for all platforms. Capcom's new performance roadmap says it's all about "optimizing processing time through adjustments to frame processing, collision detection, and the number of simultaneous effects."

December will also see lowered "GPU/CPU load by reducing unnecessary processes," and the implementation of "more than 100 processing improvements focused on players, monsters, Seikrets, Palicoes, NPCs, graphical user interfaces (GUI), effects, and environmental features."

PC gamers, unfortunately, will have to wait until January 2026 for further GPU and CPU optimizations targeting "PC-only processes." This "Steam-specific stability patch," per a Capcom press release, comes "on top of" the TU4 patch.

This second update will also add new graphics and CPU settings, plus presets, for "additional options to reduce processing load." It's unclear where and how this will affect the game's visuals.

Additionally, Capcom promises improved shader compilation with "reduced stuttering," improved VRAM usage, and improved texture streaming for the optional high-resolution texture pack.

Monster Hunter Showcase | December 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Looking to February, alongside the release of a smaller update unleashing Arch-Tempered Arkveld upon the world, Capcom is eyeing "adding level-of-detail (LOD) quality levels to the polygon mesh for 3D models."

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In the latest Monster Hunter showcase, series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto says the team is still "investigating the possibility of additional improvements for the update planned in February," so the details of this third update may change.

"We have received feedback from many players regarding the performance and stability of the Steam version," Tsujimoto says. "The development team has been looking closely at this to help inform our ongoing work in this area."

"The team is in the final stages of checks to ensure these changes improve the overall experience, without adversely affecting some existing hardware configurations," he adds, absolutely tempting the fateful monkey's paw.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Tsujimoto concludes, "We apologize for the time it has taken to address these issues, but we ask that you wait just a little longer. We are committed to making improvements to ensure a great experience for all players."

Monster Hunter