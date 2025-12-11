The Game Awards 2025 live coverage – all the leaks, rumors, and teases ahead of the show

The Game Awards 2025 is nearly here. After weeks of speculation, rumors, and leaks, we're about to see what new game reveals are actually going to happen and what's missed the mark. And, of course, there'll be plenty of prizes to hand out, too.

As ever, The Game Awards is one of the events that brings the year to a close. That means plenty of awards – from the Game of the Year to the Best Debut Indie Game and plenty in between. But it's also one last chance for oodles of game developers and publishers to hit the marketing beat by announcing a new game or something else for those that have already launched. Once all of that comes to a close, the marketing machine will slow down for a while as we all turn our attention to the holidays.

So what are we likely to see? A Tomb Raider reveal is already confirmed, though we've also got Geoff Keighley's mysterious statue. Could it be Diablo 4-related? Something FromSoftware? Only time will tell – and thankfully, there's not a lot of it left before the show kicks off. Then you've got the awards themselves, with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 coming in as a hot favorite after sweeping The Golden Joysticks.

Regardless of what you're here for, we're covering it all – no favoritism here. As we near the Game Awards start time, we'll round up everything that's been announced or speculated on to give you the fullest sense of the picture. Then, once the show kicks off, we'll cover each award winner and announcement so you can stay in the loop – because we're nice like that.

How to watch The Game Awards 2025 and when does it start?

You can watch The Game Awards 2025 by tuning into YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, and more at 4:30pm PDT and 7:30pm EDT later today. If you're across the pond, that translates to 12:30am GMT and 1:30am CEST tomorrow.

It's worth noting that the first 30 mins are a pre-show, and that things won't kick off good and proper until after that. It's also a live show, so there's not a set answer to how long The Game Awards 2025 will be, though over the past years it's typically been three hours, so we'd expect roughly the same here.

Watch The Game Awards 2025 stream here