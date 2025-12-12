Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is a reimagining of Tomb Raider 1 coming next year and it looks like everything I've ever wanted, even from one trailer

Amazon Game Studios has revealed not one, but two new Tomb Raider games at the Game Awards this evening, and my Lara Croft-loving heart is full. Alongside Tomb Raider: Catalyst in 2027, next year we're getting Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis - a reimagining of the original Tomb Raider game in Unreal Engine 5.

In development as a partnership between Crystal Dynamics and Flying Wild Hog, it's being called a reimagining because it's not just another remake or remaster. This will be built to honor the original game's spirit and atmosphere, but include "new surprises" such as expanded storytelling.

Obviously, it's looking phenomenal in this reveal trailer, and although it 100% plays out like a slice of nostalgia that feels specially tailored to me personally, there's going to be a ton of new stuff to discover.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"2026 marks the 30th anniversary of the 1996 debut Tomb Raider game, so it felt like the perfect time to re-visit the adventure that started it all," said Will Kerslake, Game Director, Crystal Dynamics speaking to GamesRadar+.

"For our passionate longtime fans it's a chance to re-experience the original Tomb Raider adventure with a new perspective. But for new players, it's an opportunity to experience a foundational gaming masterpiece with modernized gameplay while maintaining its original spirit."

"The first six titles in the series have recently been remastered so that everyone can enjoy them on modern gaming platforms, but this is a reimagining that can realize the original vision that wasn’t possible on the technology at the time. We've built everything in Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5, reforged puzzles, and added to parts of the world never explored before."

"We've also taken those amazing moments from the original, like the T-rex fight, which is a core memory for many gamers, and rebuilt it as a modern epic action moment which we think will feel like the first time again for fans, while offering something amazing to those new to Tomb Raider."

As with Tomb Raider: Catalyst, Legacy of Atlantis will feature Alix Wilton Regan (Mass Effect 3, Dragon Age: Inquisition, Cyberpunk 2007) as Lara Croft herself.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is set to drop in 2026 on Xbox Series X, PS5, and PC.