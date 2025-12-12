Tomb Raider: Catalyst and Legacy of Atlantis will introduce Lara's new voice, who you've probably heard before if you played Cyberpunk 2077

The Game Awards proved to be a big night for Tomb Raider fans, who were treated to not one but two announcements. The first, Catalyst, is an all new title continuing Lara's adventure while the second, Legacy of Atlantis, is a remake of the first game in the series. This marks a new era for the beloved series, and that includes an all-new voice for Lara.

Per an official post from Amazon, the actor stepping into the boots of Lara for both upcoming titles is Alix Wilton Regan. Regan is no stranger to voice work, and many gamers will likely recognize her voice from previous games roles like Samantha Traynor in Mass Effect 3, Alt Cunningham in Cyberpunk 2077, the Inquisitor in Dragon Age: Inquisition, and Calista in The Last Story (which I only mention so I can shoutout how underappreciated The Last Story is).



We get a brief snippet of Regan's take on Lara in the two trailers we saw during The Game Awards, and it's enough to instill some confidence in this new iteration of the beloved treasure hunter.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Regan is only the latest actor to bring their talents to Lara, who has had a long list of previous voices – none of which are something to turn your nose up at. Regan's immediate predecessor in the survivor trilogy was Camilla Ludington, who created an era-defining version of Lara. On Netflix's Legend of Lara Croft animated series, Hayley Atwell is lending her voice to the heroine, while Game of Thrones alumna Sophie Turner is getting ready to become the latest live action face of Lara (following in the footsteps of Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander).

We will get our first full taste of Regan's Lara Croft when Legacy of Atlantis releases in 2026.

Tomb Raider: Catalyst picks up "years after" 2008's Underworld, finally continuing Lara Croft's story from the Legend trilogy after almost two decades