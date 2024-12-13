Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet – everything we know so far about the new Naughty Dog adventure

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is the next project from developer Naughty Dog, and it is not what any of us were expecting. The studio is perhaps best known for its work on the Uncharted and The Last of Us franchises these days, and some have quietly speculated that sequels for either series could be in the works. What we've got instead is a brand new IP, the studio's first since it unleashed The Last of Us on an unsuspecting world in 2013. Intergalactic is a sci-fi adventure with a gorgeous retrofuturism aesthetic, designed specifically to leverage the power of the PS5.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is immediately one of the most anticipated upcoming PS5 games . We also know that it's set to star Tati Gabrielle (who, as it should happen, appeared in Sony's Uncharted movie adaptation and is set to play Nora in The Last of Us season 2) and that the soundtrack will be scored by the legendary Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. Below you'll find the first salvo of Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet news, including what little detail we've been able to glean about the intended gameplay experience and story.

Neither Naughty Dog nor PlayStation Studios has revealed the Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet release date or release window. That's likely because it is years away from deployment. The studio has confirmed that development started on Intergalactic back in 2020 and, while it is true that the team typically takes around four years between projects, it's likely that the COVID-19 pandemic has created an elongated production pipeline, which is likely one reason we've seen so many remasters and remakes from the studio of late. Don't expect Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet to be a new game for 2025.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet platforms

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is coming to PS5. Developer Naughty Dog is part of the PlayStation Studios group who sets its sights on building expansive PS5 exclusives . While it is true that select PlayStation titles have come to PC (including Naughty Dog's most-recent releases, remasters of The Last of Us Part 1 and Part 2) they typically arrive years after making their debut on PlayStation platforms. There was no mention of it just yet, but you should also expect some pretty sweet PS5 Pro support too, given that Naughty Dog is typically a brand leader for benchmark setting at Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet trailer

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet gameplay

Naughty Dog is yet to go into detail on the Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet gameplay experience, so all we really have is word from studio head Neil Druckmann. He says that Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet "is shaping up to be our wildest, most creative story yet," teasing that the third-person adventure will be set on the planet of Sempiria – "a distant planet whose communication with the outside universe went dark hundreds of years ago. In fact, anyone who’s flown to it hoping to unravel its mysterious past was never heard from again." He went on to say that Intergalactic will contain "the deepest gameplay in Naughty Dog’s history, taking our learnings from our previous franchises and pushing them beyond anything we’ve ever done before."

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet story

Naughty Dog is keeping the Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet story under wraps, but there is some information that we've been able to glean by studying that stunning reveal trailer. The game is set to introduce a new protagonist, Jordan A. Mun, a bounty hunter who finds themselves stranded on Sempiria – a dangerous planet which claims the lives of all who enter its orbit. Jordan is heading to the surface to claim a bounty on Colin Graves, a member of a notorious intergalactic criminal outfit called the Five Aces who terrorized the Bluestar Systems before mysteriously disappearing. It's clear from the reveal that Jordan is hunting these MIA criminals, but whether it's to lay claim to the missing loot or for more personal reasons remains to be seen.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet development

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is in development at Naughty Dog, the studio responsible for some of the best PS5 games (and The Last of Us and Uncharted franchises). Studio head and game director Neil Druckmann says that the team has "been working on this brand-new adventure since 2020", meaning that development will have commenced as production on The Last of Us 2 concluded. Given the success of the HBO Last of Us adaptation, there had been some speculation that Naughty Dog would dive straight back into that world for its next project, but it's great to see the studio shift gears into a new IP – its first since it unleashed Joel and Ellie on an unsuspecting world a decade ago.

