Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann reaffirms the Last of Us studio is working on another game alongside Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, but he's "more of a producer" on it

We're all very excited for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet , but did you know Naughty Dog has another game in the works? We don't know much about it apart from the fact Neil Druckmann is a producer rather than a director, so it could be quite different to the studio's recent games.

Back in 2023, Druckmann confirmed the studio had "other projects in the works" when he was asked about the potential of a Last of Us Part 3. We now know that one of those projects was Intergalactic, but there's not much information about to what the other (or others) could be.

What we do know is that the studio is working on "more than one ambitious, brand new single player game," which sounds like it'll be another new IP rather than a sequel or remake.

Yesterday, on the Press X to Continue YouTube channel, Druckmann said: "There's another game that's being worked on in Naughty Dog where I'm more of a producer role and I get to mentor and watch this other team and give feedback and be like the executive in the room. I enjoy all those roles. And the fact that I jump between one to the next, it makes my job very exciting and always feeling fresh. I'm never bored."

The last original game to come out of Naughty Dog that didn't credit Druckmann as a director was 2017's Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. A lot of fans, myself included, loved Chloe and Nadine's journey, so we could be getting more of them as Nathan Drake has hung up his treasure hunting hat – figuratively, of course. He never wore a hat.

The wording of "brand new" makes it seem more likely it will be another new IP, which would be quite exciting, because in the last decade the studio has put out three sequels and three remasters or remakes.

Since we don't know much about this untitled project, and we don't even know when Intergalactic is coming out, check out all the confirmed upcoming video game release dates so you have something to look forward to.