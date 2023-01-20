Upcoming indie games for 2023 and beyond

There are so many exciting upcoming indies heading our way in 2023 and beyond. Last year saw the release of a plethora of memorable indie titles that caught our attention, and demonstrated that the indie scene is home to a wealth of creative and diverse experiences. Happily, it already looks like we're in for another year of new indie games that are full of wonder and intrigue. News and showcases from the likes of ID@Xbox (opens in new tab), PlayStation Indies (opens in new tab), Nintendo's Indie World (opens in new tab), and Wholesome Games (opens in new tab) and more have already shown off some upcoming releases, and with so many new games for 2023 announced, we really will be spoiled for choice.

With so many on the way, it can be hard to keep track which is why we're here to help. While it's difficult to narrow it down – which speaks to just how much we have to look forward to – we've gathered together some of the most exciting upcoming indies in the pipeline in 2023 and beyond. Spread across a variety of different genres and platforms, you're sure to find something here to take note of.

2023

Inkulinati

(Image credit: Daedelic Entertainment)

Release date: Jan 31, 2022,

Platform(s): PC, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Inkulinati (opens in new tab) is about to make the distinct and often bizarre creatures and figures that decorated medieval manuscripts come alive – literally. Set to release in Early Access, the upcoming "ink-based" strategy game from developer Yaza Games will see you take a quill and draw beasts with a magical substance known as "Living Ink". The creatures, who all have their own abilities, come alive on the pages of the manuscript and battles unfold. With various actions that can be performed with or on the creatures and tactical approaches to take with obstacles on the page, Inkulinati puts a unique spin on strategy with an eye-catching art style that captures the humor and distinguishable look of manuscripts of the medieval period.

Blanc

(Image credit: Gearbox Publishing)

Release date: February 14, 2023

Platform(s): PC, Switch

Blanc (opens in new tab) immediately piqued our interest when it was first announced last year. The upcoming co-op adventure features the unlikely pairing of an adorable fawn and wolf cub who have to work together to find their families. As an experience developer Casus Ludi says was designed to "bring people together" , Blanc is set to take us on an emotional journey that will see us put our team working skills to use as we navigate through the environment and make use of the fawn and wolf cub's unique abilities. With both local and online co-op support, Blanc's beautiful hand-drawn black and white world only adds to its appeal.

Way to the Woods

(Image credit: onepixel.dog)

Release date: March 2023

Platform(s): PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S (Xbox Game Pass)

Way to the Woods (opens in new tab) is an upcoming adventure that follows the journey of two deer in an abandoned world that head out to find their way home. A trailer for the game back in 2019 quickly captured attention thanks to its beautiful, intriguing backdrop and the companionship of the deer and dawn protagonists at the heart of the experience. Said to draw inspiration from Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, and The Last of Us, Way to the Woods happily made a recent appearance along with news of a launch window during the Wholesome Snack showcase and enchanted us all over again.

Mail Time

(Image credit: Freedom Games)

Release date: April 2023

Platform(s): PC, Switch

Mail Time (opens in new tab) instantly charmed us with its cottagecore vibes and charming concept. Taking on the role of a newly trained Mail Scout complete with a stylish mushroom hat, you set about delivering letters in the setting of Grumblewood Grove to earn yourself Mail Scout badges. Among our pick of the 7 upcoming cozy games to keep on your radar last year, Mail Time features a cast of wonderful animal characters who all have their own stories to tell. Along with character customization and hidden trinkets to find and collect, the world of Grumblewood Grove looks set to encourage us to relax and take everything at our own pace.

Tchia

(Image credit: Awaceb)

Release date: Spring 2023

Platform(s): PC, PS4, PS5

Tchia (opens in new tab) is one adventure we can't wait to get lost in this year . Set in a tropical open-world archipelago inspired by New Caledonia, we'll be able to traverse the landscape in all manner of ways from swimming, gliding, climbing, and sailing. One of the mechanics that makes Tchia really stand out is known as soul-jumping, which allows you to take control of any object or animal in the world. With a diverse cast of characters to get to know, various activities such as playing the Ukulele, and plenty of secrets to uncover, we can't wait to explore all it has to offer.

TBC 2023

The Plucky Squire

(Image credit: Devolver Digital )

Release date: TBC 2023

Platform(s): PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, Switch

The Plucky Squire (opens in new tab) from developer All Possible Futures looks absolutely magical . With its enchanting concept, The Plucky Squire will see us jump from 2D to 3D as the small but mighty hero Jot, who discovers the world that lies outside of the pages of his storybook home. The debut trailer certainly left a lasting impression, with Toy Story vibes and elements that bring to mind the nostalgic 2D platforming sections of Super Mario Odyssey. After leaving the storybook and emerging into the 3D world of the bedroom, we got to see how Jot can shift between dimensions by jumping onto the surfaces of different objects. It really does look like it has the makings for one creatively charming platforming adventure.

In Stars and Time

(Image credit: Armor Game Studios)

Release date: TBC 2023

Platform(s): PC, Switch

In Stars and Time (opens in new tab) has found a firm place on our wishlist thanks to its art style, concept, and cast of characters. Described by developer insertdisc5 as a "time-looping RPG adventure" - which honestly holds our attention all on its own - In Stars and Time follows the story of protagonist Siffrin and their friends who form a found family that set out to put a stop to an evil king. This is no simple task, as it turns out, when the clock resets and Siffrin is stuck in a seemingly endless time loop. With turn-based combat, a party of adventurers at your side, and the opportunity to make new discoveries with each loop, In Stars and Time sounds like an intriguing upcoming release we can't wait to jump into.

Cocoon

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Release date: TBC 2023

Platform(s): PC, Xbox Series X/S, Switch

Cocoon (opens in new tab) is a new puzzle adventure from Limbo and Inside lead gameplay designer Jeppe Carlsen that shows a lot of promise. As a little insectoid-like protagonist, Cocoon's puzzles are wrapped up in various worlds that are each contained within different orbs that you carry on your back. Coming into contact with alien environments left behind by long-gone civilizations, it will see you set out to uncover a mystery and take on unique battles against guardians that protect every world you explore. We can't help but be intrigued by the "world-leaping mechanic" of Cocoon and the sense of mystery at the heart of it.

Another Crab's Treasure

(Image credit: Aggro Crab)

Release date: TBC 2023

Platform(s): PC, Switch

You know what they say, one crab's trash is another crab's treasure. Okay, maybe they don't say that about crabs per se, but it's definitely true in the case of Another Crab's Treasure (opens in new tab). Developer Aggro Crab is bringing us a new souls-like experience under the sea as a crustacean called Krill who's on the hunt for treasure to buy back his repurposed shell. In the polluted underwater world, trash is considered to be a valuable resource that's used for just about everything, but it also brings with it an infection known as the Gunk which threatens the ocean. If you're on the lookout for a new souls-like experience – featuring a whole lot of crabs, no less – this is one adventure to watch out for.

Dordogne

(Image credit: Un Je Ne Sais Quoi)

Release date: TBC 2023

Platform(s): PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Switch

Dordogne (opens in new tab) is an upcoming narrative adventure that's beautifully brought to life in a painterly watercolor world. But its charm doesn't begin and end with its dreamy art style - developer Un Je Ne Sais Quoi promises to let us explore a touching story that revolves around family and the relationship between 32-year-old protagonist Mimi and her grandmother. Set in the french region the game is named after, we'll make our way through quests as we explore Mimi's life in the past and present and add to her journal through our activities along the way. If you enjoy narrative-focused experiences, this could very well be one for you.

Spirittea

(Image credit: Cheesemaster Games)

Release date: TBC 2023

Platform(s): PC

Sometimes spirits need help and a place to unwind, too. Spirittea (opens in new tab) from developer Cheesemaster Games instantly gives us Spirited Away vibes and that only adds to its appeal. Set in a town full of troublesome spirits up to all sorts of mischief after people stopped worshipping them, and that's where you come in. Alongside helping the spirits solve their problems, you'll also be taking charge of a rundown bathhouse in need of some care. When we're not keeping the bathhouse clean and organized, or pampering any spirit visitors and ensuring they have a comfortable stay, we can also spend our time befriending the locals. Spirittea looks set to scratch our management sim itch.

Afterlove EP

(Image credit: Fellow Traveller)

Release date: TBC 2023

Platform(s): PC, PS4, PS5, Switch

Afterlove EP (opens in new tab) is said to be a game that is a mixture of narrative adventure, dating sim and rhythm game which looks set to tell an emotional story. Taking place in Jakarta, the capital city of Indonesia, After Love EP follows Rama, a young musician dealing with the loss of their girlfriend Cinta who recently passed away. With beautiful art that's brought to life by artist Soyatu and original music from Indonesian band L'alpahalpha, the upcoming adventure is said to feature multiple possible endings and story paths based on the choices you make.

Planet of Lana

(Image credit: Wishfully)

Release date: TBC 2023

Platform(s): PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

The beautiful hand-drawn world of Planet of Lana (opens in new tab) looks set to take us on one intriguing journey. The upcoming cinematic puzzle adventure from developer Wishfully follows a young girl and her faithful companion as they set out on a rescue mission on a planet that's said to have fallen into a state of disharmony. With mention of a "faceless army", machines, and unknown creatures, Planet of Lana will see us take on puzzle challenges, navigate action sequences, and overcome scenarios that require stealth. There's certainly a lot of mystery surrounding its story that will be exciting to uncover.

Thirsty Suitors

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Release date: TBC 2023

Platform(s): PC

Thirsty Suitors (opens in new tab) is a diverse, story-driven adventure featuring turn-based battles against exes, skateboarding, and action-packed cooking. If that isn't enough to sell you on Outerloop Games' RPG, the demo surely will. In fact, we loved our hands-on time with the game so much last year, we didn't want it to end . Thirsty Suitors follows the story of Jala who returns to her hometown after a messy breakup and explores themes such as family, relationships, culture, and more. It's definitely one upcoming adventure we can't wait to see more of this year.

The Gecko Gods

(Image credit: Super Rare Originals)

Release date: TBC

Platform(s): PC

If you're looking for a relaxing puzzle-based experience, The Gecko Gods (opens in new tab) might just be one to add to your wishlist. Playing as a little gecko, you can explore a mysterious island and make the most of the lizard's agile movements to climb cliffs and yes, even eat bugs. Setting out on a quest to save their friend, The Gecko Gods sees you solve puzzles across crumbling ruins and discover the lore of the land as you explore. There's no way we can pass up the chance to play as a little gecko protagonist.

The Star Named EOS

(Image credit: Silver Lining Studio)

Release date: TBC

Platform(s): PC

The Star Named EOS (opens in new tab) is the next game from the delightful Behind the Frame developer Silver Linings Studio. The first-person narrative puzzle adventure sees you take on the role of Dei, a young photographer who's following the footsteps of his Mother's adventures through a series of photos and letters that were sent to him as a child. With a family mystery at the heart of the experience, The Star Named EOS will let us try to solve puzzles, recreate photos, and explore a hand-drawn world where we can capture snapshots. A relaxing adventure about family with mystery and photography? Yes please.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

(Image credit: Team Reptile)

Release date: TBC 2023

Platform(s): PC, Nintendo Switch

With every trailer we see of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk (opens in new tab), our sense of anticipation only grows. In what is a spiritual successor to Jet Set Radio, developer Team Reptile will be taking us to a metropolis in an alternate future where we can choose our own character and explore the streets freely in style. Featuring a "unique trick system" with wallrunning, grinding, sliding, and more, the trailers have shown off how we can perform tricks using BMX bikes and skateboards as we try to get our name out there by tagging the streets with graffiti. It also features funky as hell music from Jet Set Radio composer Hideki Naganuma that we frankly can't get enough of.

Venba

(Image credit: Visai Studios)

Release date: TBC 2023

Platform(s): PC, Switch

Venba (opens in new tab) is an upcoming narrative cooking game that explores love, loss, and family. Taking on the role of an Indian mother who immigrates to Canada with her family in the '80s, you'll set about cooking authentic south-indian dishes and try to restore lost recipes that were damaged in the move. With branching conversations and a soundtrack inspired by indian musicals, Venba looks set to serve up a wonderful cooking experience that explores how food can connect us.

Mineko's Night Market

(Image credit: Meowza Games)

Release date: TBC 2023,

Platform(s): PC, Switch

A narrative-driven sim that wants us to "enjoy all the cats" in its world? Where do we sign up? We've had our eye on Mineko's Night Market (opens in new tab) for a long time, and for good reason. As a game that's said to celebrate Japanese culture, developer Meowza Games' upcoming adventure is set to explore a heart-warming story about friendship and tradition as Mineko, a young girl who's newly arrived in her new home on a struggling Japanese-inspired island. You can craft all sorts of items with resources around the world and sell them at the weekly night market, where you can also take part in games such as parades, cat racing, and stage performances. Alongside befriending the locales, Mineko's Night Market looks set to offer puzzles, exploration, and more.

Fall of Porcupine

(Image credit: Buntspecht Games)

Release date: TBC 2023

Platform(s): PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Switch

Fall of Porcupine (opens in new tab) is a narrative adventure that follows the story of a pigeon doctor by the name of Finley. Set in the small town of Porcupine that's home to a cast of residents, any responses you choose when you strike up a conversation will influence your relationship with those you meet. As a game that explores an unhealthy healthcare system with plenty of mysteries to uncover, you'll also spend your time caring for patients and exploring the old hospital and town. With similar vibes to Night in the Woods, you can already check out a demo that serves as a prologue to the upcoming adventure.

Keep track of all of the releases on the horizon with our roundups of upcoming Switch games, upcoming PS5 games, upcoming Xbox Series X games, and upcoming PC games.