Day of the Devs Summer Game Fest Edition 2025 brought us 7 new reveals - here's what they were

Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition 2025 immediately followed up Summer Game Fest Live with lots of upcoming indie game goodness. Alongside some exciting updates on previously announced new games – with everything from the rerelease of the indie classic OFF (which inspired Undertale developer Toby Fox), to a more in-depth look at the new multiplayer stealthy action game Thick as Thieves from Deus Ex and Epic Mickey developer Warren Spector. Excitingly, we also got a helping of world premiere reveals, too. With various developers showcasing a very first look at a variety of new adventures, you might find yourself looking for a recap of all of the fresh reveals the showcase brought us.



Well, we're here to help. Below, you'll find a detailed roundup of every new game announcement that dropped during the Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition 2025 showcase. And if you're looking for a quick reminder of everything else that was shown, we've also included a handy list of the lineup of previously revealed games that also popped up. So, if you're looking to add to your wishlist, read on below as we relive all of the magical new game announcements that were showcased during Day of the Devs.

Snap and Grab

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Developer: No Goblin

Platform(s): PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5

Set in the '80s, Snap and Grab sees you take on the role of the "world's greatest photographer" as you go about trying to find high ticket items to steal in various locations. As you take snap shots of an area, you'll also capture any potential obstacles in your path, or people that might cause problems for you, and then you'll use the photos you take to plan out the perfect heist to swipe the goods.

Infused with a neon-tinted style that's indicative of that era, Snap and Grab looks like a stylish crime caper that will test your ability to plot out your way to desirable loot. The photography element promises to bring a unique twist that will no doubt make each theft a little more personal to you. With big hair and equally big ideas, No Goblin also revealed the new adventure is currently slated to land sometime in 2026.

Blighted

(Image credit: Pop Agenda)

Developer: Drinkbox Studios

Platform(s): PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5

Blighted is a new "hardcore" metroidvania action RPG from the creators behind the beat-em-up platformer, Guacamelee. With a debut trailer showcased during Day of the Devs, we got our very first look at the mysterious world Blighted will be throwing us into, which is described as a "psychedelic western nightmare" with its own unique lore. In the world, it's said that those who die were buried with seeds planted in their brains that then blossom into trees.

The fruit these trees bare contain memories of the dead and pass down traditions from generation to generation. But everything changes when a figure known as Sorcisto eats the raw brains of the deceased and defiles the village you call home. As the lone survivor, it's up to you to fight back and try to reclaim the memories of your people. Playable solo or in online co-op with a pal, it also features a "dynamic difficulty system" that changes both you, your enemies, and the world around you.

Escape Academy 2: Back to School

(Image credit: iam8bit)

Developer: Coin Crew Games

Platform(s): PC

Coin Crew Games is back with a sequel to its escape room-shaped adventure in Escape Academy 2. Showing off a reveal trailer during Day of the Devs, the development team also explained that it drew inspiration from the likes of Animal Well and The Legend of Zelda to shape the follow-up. While the first game focused on the escape room puzzles for the most part, Escape Academy 2 drew from player feedback to bring to life a new experience that plays out like a highschool RPG.

You'll once again be venturing to the academy, but this time, you'll attend classes and get stuck into character-driven questlines. You'll of course still get stuck in rooms and have to puzzle your way out, but you'll be able to explore a lot more. With plenty of environmental storytelling to discover it promises to really let you role-play as a student. There's currently no release just yet, but the devs also revealed you can currently sign up to take part in playtests on Coin Crew Games Discord channel.

Please, Watch This Artwork

(Image credit: Studio Waterzooi)

Developer: Studio Waterzooi

Platform(s): PC

From the developer behind the laid-back puzzle game Please, Touch This Artwork – which saw you recreate abstract paintings – Please, Watch this Artwork is a new experience that has you playing with paintings in a new way. As the name of the game gives away, you'll be watching over real paintings as you take on the night shift at the Museum of Animated Modern Art. Inspired by the paintings of Edward Hopper and the feelings of urban isolation and loneliness they evoke, the artworks you watch come alive and it's up to you to report any anomalies you see.

While it was stressed during the Day of the Devs showcase that you won't have to worry about any jump-scares, there is a melancholic vibe and it's said that it can make you paranoid as you try to root out any strangeness you see in the paintings. Featuring six themed galleries with 40 paintings and three difficulty settings, the "psychological spot the difference" looks set to offer up a unique liminal experience.

Pocket Boss

(Image credit: Playables)

Developer: Langfilm

Platform(s): PC

Pocket Boss is a new short game from developer Langfilm that's all about the "small joys of manipulating data". Taking on the role of someone who handles data for a living, you'll speak with your boss through a chat interface and receive various different requests as you progress. Using a finger swipe, you'll navigate around the stock market and try to oust competitors.

But things do take a curious turn when, as we saw in the showcase, the charts start to come to life. Said to explore the "secret life of charts", it looks like a creative experience with some puzzle-like elements that will play around with different types of charts and data. I also love the idea of having a boss in your pocket through the phone-like chat interface. It sounds like a very unique concept, and I'm certainly curious to see where the data tampering will lead us.

Relooted

(Image credit: Nyamakop)

Developer: Nyamakop

Platform(s): PC, Xbox Series X/S

Relooted is a new action puzzle game with an important real-world message at its core. Following a group from South Africa who have a hideout based in Johannesburg, you'll help to carry out heists to take back artifacts that were taken out of South Africa. As the developers explained during the Day of the Devs showcase, these artifacts are very much real and are being held in storage, or in museums in other countries.

Within the game, you'll learn about these artifacts and where they are currently in the real-world as you go about trying to "reclaim Africa's heritage". With different missions and lots of characters to meet, the new game from developer Nyamakop looks set to take us on a meaningful journey as we set out trying to bring the African artifacts home.

Tire Boy

(Image credit: Megabit Publishing)

Developer: GameTeam6

Platform(s): PC

Tire Boy is a new open-world action-adventure platformer from developer GameTeam6 that sees you take on the role of a "tire person" or Tire Boy - think a tire with arms and legs. Promising to take us on a journey filled with exploration and discovery, the story of the game is all about connection and curiosity as you try to uncover Tire Boy's past and learn about his origins as the last of his kind in an unfamiliar world.

As you try to root out his history, you'll go about helping the locals, solving environmental puzzles, and defending yourself against various foes with their own unique fighting styles. Striving to capture the feel of being a kid again in a vast world full of wonder and weirdness, every location plays around with proportions to make you feel small. With a colorful cast of characters and an absurd concept, it looks like one very whimsical new adventure.

Previously announced games

Outside of the new reveals, Day of the Devs also gave us a closer look at some previously announced indie games set to come our way in the future. You can find a full list of the rest of the games that made appearance just below:

