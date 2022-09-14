Upcoming Assassin's Creed games: Every new Assassin's Creed game in development

There are so many upcoming Assassin's Creed games in development that it's actually a little difficult to keep track of it all. Ubisoft has been supporting Assassin's Creed Valhalla for the last two years, and now the publisher is ready to push the franchise forward with a slate of new Assassin's Creed games.

Looking at this list of every Assassin's Creed game in development, it's clear that the series is pushing into new territories. We have two new flagship open-world RPGs, ambitious mobile games, a standalone multiplayer game and interactive hub, and a return to the stealth foundations that Assassin's Creed was founded upon. So keep reading to discover all of the upcoming Assassin's Creed games.

Upcoming Assassin's Creed games

Assassin's Creed Mirage

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Developer: Ubisoft Bordeaux

Platform(s): PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One

Release Date: 2023

Assassin's Creed Mirage is a homage to the early years of the Assassin's Creed series. It's a return to running across rooftops, stalking targets through social stealth, and carefully executed assassinations – the foundations of Altair and Ezio's original adventures. Set in Baghdad and starring a younger Basim, Assassin's Creed Mirage is going to be a smaller, more self-contained narrative adventure – a breath of fresh air from the sprawling open-world RPG antics of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Odyssey, and Origins. There's simplicity to Assassin's Creed Mirage's mission statement that we can't help but appreciate, and we're keen to see it in action ahead of its release in 2023 for all major platforms.

Assassin's Creed Infinity

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Developer: Ubisoft Quebec, Ubisoft Montreal

Platform(s): TBC

Release date: TBC

Assassin's Creed Infinity is difficult to explain, but it could have a transformative impact on the way that we interact with Assassin's Creed games in the future. Ubisoft is effectively building an interactive hub that will function like the Animus, allowing you to jump between different historical playgrounds while simultaneously progressing the modern-day narrative framing that has been with the series since the beginning. The first two games to join the Infinity Hub will be Assassin's Creed Codename Red and Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe, and it is then expected to expand and evolve over time. It's a little metaverse-y, but it also makes perfect sense for this franchise.

Assassin's Creed Codename Red

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Developer: Ubisoft Quebec

Platform(s): TBC

Release Date: TBC

Assassin's Creed Codename Red is expected to be the first game to join the Infinity Hub, and the sequel that will finally deliver on a longstanding fan-request: Codename Red is set in feudal Japan. In development at Assassin's Creed Odyssey's Ubisoft Quebec, Codename Red will let us live out a "very powerful shinobi fantasy" and has been described as the future of the open-world RPG Assassin's Creed games. It's a wildly exciting proposition, and we're eager to see what Ubisoft delivers here. Sadly, with Assassin's Creed Mirage scheduled to release next year, there's a good chance we won't see Codename Red until 2024 at the earliest.

Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal

Platform(s): TBC

Release Date: TBC

Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe is being positioned as a "a very different type of Assassins' Creed game." Details are few and far between, but we do know that it's being created by Assassin's Creed Valhalla developer Ubisoft Montreal and that former Watch Dogs Legion creative director Clint Hocking will be leading production. The first teaser trailer and game's codename suggest that Assassin's Creed Hexe will be set in 16th Century Europe during the infamous witch trials that engulfed the region. We could be in for a weird, subversive open world RPG here with Codename Hexe, and we're honestly here for a little more experimentation from the Assassin's Creed series.

Assassin's Creed Codename Jade

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Developer: Ubisoft

Platform(s): Android, iOS

Release Date: TBC

Assassin's Creed Codename Jade is set to be the first truly open world Assassin's Creed game for mobile. Ubisoft has said that it's trying to build an authentic Assassin's Creed experience, albeit one that is totally optimized for touch controls. Assassin's Creed Jade will be set in China in the year 215 BCE – and, yes, you will be about to parkour across the Great Wall. Codename Jade will also be the first game in the series to let you create your own assassin from scratch, which is a nice touch. Ubisoft has only shown off an in-engine trailer so far, but it was pretty impressive. If Assassin's Creed can truly scale down to mobile and touch controls, it could change the shape of your commute forever.

Assassin's Creed Netflix

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Developer: Ubisoft

Platform(s): Android, iOS

Release Date: TBC

Ubisoft and Netflix have entered a pretty broad collaboration agreement. There's a Netflix Assassin's Creed series in production (with showrunner Jed Stuart at the helm; the writer of such iconic action movies as Die Hard and The Fugitive), and three mobile games in development for Netflix's video game platform. There are games based on the Valiant Hearts and Mighty Quest universes coming, and of course one based in the world of Assassin's Creed too. The Assassin's Creed Netflix game is in early development, but when it does launch it'll be available exclusively on mobile to Netflix subscribers around the world. No other information was shared, but our curiosity has been piqued all the same.

Assassin's Creed Invictus

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Developer: Ubisoft

Platform(s): TBC

Release Date: TBC

Ubisoft says that it is "investigating how we will bring back standalone multiplayer experiences into the Assassin's Creed universe." Assassin's Creed multiplayer has been atop wish-lists for years now – it's been nine years since the mode featured in AC4: Black Flag, and eight since co-op appeared in Assassin's Creed Unity. Little is known about this standalone Assassin's Creed multiplayer game, although we know that it'll launch as part of the Assassin's Creed Infinity Hub, and franchise boss Marc-Alexis Coté has confirmed that the codename is 'Assassin's Creed Invictus'.

Looking for something to play while you wait for these upcoming Assassin's Creed games? Then you may want to return to one of the best Assassin's Creed games, or check out some of the new games of 2022.