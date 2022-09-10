New Assassin's Creed game and two more Ubisoft titles coming to Netflix Games

Ubisoft just announced a partnership with Netflix for three games.

Earlier today on September 10 at the Ubisoft Forward showcase, Ubisoft revealed that they're bringing three brand new games to new devices via Netflix. Mighty Quest 2, Valiant Hearts 2, and a new Assassin's Creed mobile game will all be coming to mobile devices exclusively via Netflix Games.

That's a pretty big play from Netflix Games, however you look at it. This was actually the very first time we'd heard about all three titles, so not only did Ubisoft announce three brand new games, but they're also being developed specifically for Netflix Games under the new partnership.

Valiant Hearts, if you didn't already know, was an absolutely standout Ubisoft game looking at the stories of several characters throughout the whole of the First World War. Deeply moving in some parts, the 2014 game is one you should definitely go and play if you haven't done so already, which makes Valiant Hearts 2 one game you should be keeping a close eye on.

As for Mighty Quest 2, the original game's full title was 'The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot.' It appears Ubisoft might have ditched that slightly extended title for the sequel. The original game was a dungeon-crawler with loot aspects, first launched on PC in 2015, and then released for mobile devices in 2019.

Right now, we don't know any details about the new Assassin's Creed mobile game being developed for Netflix Games. However, it could be that we'll hear details about the new game later on today during the latter section of the Ubisoft Forward showcase, when a whole bit dedicated to the future of Assassin's Creed will debut.

