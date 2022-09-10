Assassin's Creed Hexe – Everything we know about the new flagship AC game

With Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe, we may get our starkest change to the underlying formula since Assassin's Creed Origins pulled the series away from stealth and towards action-RPG territory. At least, that's what is being teased by Marc-Alexis Cote, a Ubisoft veteran who has also served as creative director and producer on two of the best Assassin's Creed games.

Assassin's Creed Hexe was revealed at the Ubisoft Forward 2022 showcase, which sought to give us updates on as many upcoming Ubisoft games as the publisher could reasonably squeeze into one block. It also acted as a celebration of Assassin's Creed's 15th anniversary and a look at what's to come next, following the first looks at 2023's Assassin's Creed Mirage, Assassin's Creed Codename Red, and new details on Assassin's Creed Infinity (opens in new tab). Ubisoft will reveal more information on each of these games in the coming months, but in the meantime here's everything we know about Assassin's Creed Hexe so far.

What is Assassin's Creed Hexe? Assassin's Creed Hexe is described by Ubisoft's Marc-Alexis Cote as a "new flagship title" in the series, one which will be "a very different type of Assassin's Creed game." That much is evident from the tone of the reveal, which opens with ominous music and dead leaves floating from rotting trees – a far cry from the bombast that has been typically associated with Assassin's Creed reveal trailers in the past. If this first look is anything to go by, Assassin's Creed Hexe could be the darkest installment to the series yet.

Assassin's Creed Hexe trailer

We work in the dark...That's all we can say for now about Assassin’s Creed Codename HEXE.#AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/01YM9uXtr8September 10, 2022 See more

It may only be 30 seconds long, but the Assassin's Creed Hexe trailer has got the gears of our brains turning. It's an effective mood piece, which concludes with an Assassin's Insignia – formed from broken branches – hanging from a tree, twirling above an open flame. It's haunting imagery that leaves a lot to the imagination, so perhaps it's no surprise that Ubisoft's Marc-Alexis Cote says that he "can't wait for our fans to tear apart that trailer and find out all its secrets."

Assassin's Creed Hexe setting

(Image credit: Ubisoft )

While Ubisoft is yet to officially confirm the Assassin's Creed Hexe setting, an uncorroborated rumor from Bloomberg has suggested that the game will be set in Central Europe during the 16th Century. A pivotal time in history: A sort of mass hysteria gripped the continent as 80,000 people were executed, all for the crime of being in league with the devil. Hearsay, fear, and spectral evidence were driving forces behind the devastating 16th Century witch trials, and it could make for a truly fascinating setting for an Assassin's Creed game. Unsurprisingly, longtime Assassin's Creed fans are already excited by the Witch Trials concept .

Assassin's Creed Hexe development

Assassin's Creed Hexe is in development at Ubisoft Montreal, the developer behind Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Image credit: Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Hexe is being developed by Ubisoft Montreal – the "veteran team behind Assassin's Creed Valhalla." Ubisoft Montreal is the studio responsible for bringing the Assassin's Creed franchise to life 15 years ago, so it's no surprise that it'll be the driving force behind its future as well. Interestingly, Clint Hocking has been brought in as creative director to lead Assassin's Creed Hexe – Hocking is responsible for leading production on some of Ubisoft's most technically ambitious games, including Far Cry 2 and Watch Dogs Legion. Ubi's Marc-Alexis Cote describes Codename Hexe as "a very different type of Assassin's Creed game", and, honestly, we wouldn't expect anything less from Hocking.