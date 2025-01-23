Ubisoft namedrops Assassin's Creed Hexe, the next Assassin's Creed game after Shadows, for the first time in more than 2 years as it reveals new launcher

Assassin's Creed Hexe, the codenamed project that's understood to be the next single-player entry in the series after Assassin's Creed Shadows, has been referenced by Ubisoft for the first time since its reveal two years ago.

Assassin's Creed: Codename Hexe was unveiled in September 2022 alongside Assassin's Creed Shadows (then known by its codename, Red), and the mobile-first, Chinese-set Assassin's Creed Jade. A witchy teaser trailer pointed players towards the witch trials of central Europe in the early 17th century, but we've heard next to nothing about Hexe since then. Described as a "very different type of Assassin's Creed game," by Ubisoft's Marc-Alexis Cote, it's been crickets for Hexe for over two years, with no further developer announcements, and only a handful of unconfirmed reports about the game making their way to us.

That changes today, however, with confirmation that Assassin's Creed Hexe will likely be the next game to be added to The Animus Hub, a launcher for all 'Period 2' Assassin's Creed games - those from Origins and beyond, in other words - as well as future games. In a presentation attended by GamesRadar+, longstanding Ubisoft producer Andrée-Anne Boisvert said that Ubisoft "will also be integrating The Animus Hub in its constantly evolving form into all our future titles going forward. These could include, of course, upcoming flagship titles like the previously announced Assassin's Creed: Codename Hexe, upcoming multiplayer titles like Assassin's Creed: Codename Invictus, and new additions and new titles that have not been officially announced yet."

It's a pretty slim update, but it's the only thing we've heard about the next iteration in one of gaming's biggest franchise in years. It's also nice, if unsurprising, to know that even as Ubisoft itself navigates some pretty tricky waters, it's still got big plans for Assassin's Creed.

